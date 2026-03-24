‘Free Bus Service To Men, ₹2,000 Aid For Women Heads’: AIADMK Announces BIG Poll Promises In Manifesto Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and General Secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, on Tuesday unveiled the party’s election manifesto, promising ₹2,000 monthly assistance to female heads of households.

The manifesto outlines 297 promises, including a ₹10,000 financial aid per family aimed at easing the burden of rising prices and increased taxes.

“Under the administratively incompetent Stalin-led DMK regime–characterised by its lack of vision–the prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed over the past five years.

Consequently, the public has been severely affected. Furthermore, various taxes–including property tax, house tax, electricity tariffs, and water charges–have been hiked.

As a result, the daily financial burden on households has increased manifold. Therefore, with the aim of alleviating this burden on the people, a special assistance sum of Rs. 10,000 will be provided to every family,” the manifesto read.

EPS promised the ‘Kula Vilakku Scheme’ for women, and the manifesto said, “To foster economic equilibrium within society, a monthly assistance allowance of Rs 2,000 will be provided to all ration cardholders through the ‘Kula Vilakku Scheme.’ This amount will be deposited directly into the bank account of the female head of the household.”

AIADMK has also promised that the ration card holders will receive lentils along with rice, and will also receive refrigerators.

The party has promised to extend the free bus travel scheme to men, in addition to women. Three free cooking gas cylinders per year for every ration cardholder, the manifesto said.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

Under the NDA seat-sharing agreement, the alliance led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will contest over 170 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been allotted 27 seats, followed by the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) with 18 seats, and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) with 11 seats.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Harish Rana, First Person In India To Be Allowed Passive Euthanasia By SC In Landmark Ruling, Dies After 13 Years In Coma At Delhi’s AIIMS