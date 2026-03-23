Who Is Nandita Gorlosa? Former BJP Leader And Minister Joins Congress After Being Denied Ticket Ahead Of Assam Assembly Election 2026

After being refused a ticket for the April 9 single-phase assembly elections, former BJP politician and Assam Minister Nandita Gorlosa joined the Congress.

Who Is Nandita Gorlosa?

Her decision was made soon after she sent a formal resignation letter to Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, resigning from both her primary membership in the party and her ministerial duties with immediate effect. In his letter, Gorlosa stated, “I am writing to formally submit my resignation from the primary membership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with immediate effect.” “In light of the aforementioned, I kindly ask that you immediately relieve me of my duties. “I would like to thank you for your support during my tenure, and I appreciate the opportunities I have had to serve the people and the party,” she continued.

Nandita Gorlosa Joins Congress After Being Denied Ticket Ahead Of Assam Assembly Elections 2026

Gorlosa formally joined the party in front of prominent leaders, including Assam Congress national secretary Nirmal Langthasa, who had previously been the party’s candidate from the Haflong assembly constituency, according to a statement released by the Congress. In order to make room for Gorlosa’s candidature, Langthasa consented to resign. “Garlosa is scheduled to run on the Congress ticket from the Haflong seat because Sh Langthasa has voluntarily offered to leave their seat in the greater public interest,” the party stated. The necessary paperwork will be finished soon.” “We are very happy to announce that Smt. Nandita Garlosa has joined the Congress party,” the Congress said in announcing her admission. For the past five years, she has represented Dima Hasao, and she has consistently upheld her values.

Assam Assembly Elections 2026

The party further claimed that Gorlosa’s positions on important issues caused her to suffer repercussions within the BJP. “She paid the price for this in the BJP because Himanta Biswa Sarma is only interested in selling the land of the tribals to large corporations,” said the statement. Gorlosa’s candidature from the Haflong constituency has also been confirmed by Congress. “Congress will declare her as our candidate for the Haflong seat tomorrow,” the statement said. Congress has established an alliance with the Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference to fight 100 of the 126 assembly seats. Raijor Dal is scheduled to run for eleven seats. The Election Commission of India declared that voting for all 126 Assembly constituencies will take place in a single phase on April 9 and that the vote counting will take place on May 4.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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