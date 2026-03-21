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Home > India News > Assam Assembly Elections 2026: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma And Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma’s Assets Double In Five Years | Latest Net Worth And Affidavit Details Revealed

Assam Assembly Elections 2026: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma And Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma’s Assets Double In Five Years | Latest Net Worth And Affidavit Details Revealed

Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Ahead of the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared his assets in the election affidavit, showing a modest rise in his own wealth but a sharp increase in his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma’s assets over the past five years.

Assam Assembly Elections 2026: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma And Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma’s Assets Double In Five Years | Latest Net Worth And Affidavit Details Revealed (Via Facebook)
Assam Assembly Elections 2026: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma And Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma’s Assets Double In Five Years | Latest Net Worth And Affidavit Details Revealed (Via Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 21, 2026 14:28:52 IST

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Assam Assembly Elections 2026: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma And Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma’s Assets Double In Five Years | Latest Net Worth And Affidavit Details Revealed

Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Ahead of the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared his assets in the election affidavit, showing a modest rise in his own wealth but a sharp increase in his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma’s assets over the past five years.

The disclosures come as Sarma files his nomination from Jalukbari constituency for the upcoming polls.

Combined Wealth Doubles Since 2021

According to the affidavit, the couple’s combined assets have more than doubled to around Rs 35 crore from about Rs 17 crore in 2021. While the Chief Minister’s own assets have seen a relatively small increase, his wife’s financial holdings have grown significantly, contributing to the overall jump.

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CM Declares Modest Assets, No Immovable Property

Sarma has declared movable assets worth over Rs 2 crore, including bank deposits, cash, and gold. Notably, he has not listed any immovable property in his name. His liabilities stand at under Rs 1 crore, primarily in the form of loans.

Wife’s Assets See Sharp Surge

In contrast, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma has declared substantial assets, including both movable and immovable properties. Her wealth has seen a steep rise since the last election affidavit, with properties and investments forming a major portion.

She has also reported higher liabilities, largely linked to loans and financial commitments.

The affidavit highlights a clear contrast between the Chief Minister’s relatively stable personal assets and the rapid growth in his spouse’s wealth, a detail that has drawn attention ahead of the April 9, 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

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Tags: Himanta Biswa Sarma Net worthHimanta Biswa Sarma property listHimanta Biswa Sarma total propertyHimanta biswa sarma wifeHimanta biswa sarma wife ageRiniki Bhuyan Sarma net worthRiniki Bhuyan Sarma property

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Assam Assembly Elections 2026: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma And Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma’s Assets Double In Five Years | Latest Net Worth And Affidavit Details Revealed

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Assam Assembly Elections 2026: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma And Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma’s Assets Double In Five Years | Latest Net Worth And Affidavit Details Revealed
Assam Assembly Elections 2026: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma And Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma’s Assets Double In Five Years | Latest Net Worth And Affidavit Details Revealed
Assam Assembly Elections 2026: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma And Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma’s Assets Double In Five Years | Latest Net Worth And Affidavit Details Revealed
Assam Assembly Elections 2026: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma And Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma’s Assets Double In Five Years | Latest Net Worth And Affidavit Details Revealed

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