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Home > India News > Uttam Nagar Witnesses Eid Prayers Under Tight Security As Tensions Grip The Area In Delhi, Heavy Police Deployment Ensures Law And Order Amid Sensitive Situation

Uttam Nagar Witnesses Eid Prayers Under Tight Security As Tensions Grip The Area In Delhi, Heavy Police Deployment Ensures Law And Order Amid Sensitive Situation

Uttam Nagar News Today: In spite of the increased level of security personnel, people have started to offer Eid prayers and yet the celebrations are quiet and tentative due to the recent unrest.

(Photo: ANI)
(Photo: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 21, 2026 12:33:24 IST

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Uttam Nagar Witnesses Eid Prayers Under Tight Security As Tensions Grip The Area In Delhi, Heavy Police Deployment Ensures Law And Order Amid Sensitive Situation

Uttam Nagar News Today: Tension continues to linger in Uttam Nagar as residents marked Eid ul Fitr under heavy security following a recent communal flare up that left one person dead. The place, especially the village of Hastsal and surrounding areas has come under close watch, with the mass deployment of Delhi police and the paramilitary forces. Barricades are established at major entry and exit points and severe identity checks are being conducted. The government has limited people to the movement of outsiders so that only certified dwellers can enter the select portions to avoid any form of escalation during the tense season.

Uttam Nagar News Today 

Uttam Nagar News Today: The level of security has been brought to a high level, and police groups patrol the areas continuously on foot, as well as keeping track of rooftops, narrow lanes, and other susceptible areas using CCTV cameras. According to the officials, other forces are on reserve to act promptly to any untoward incident. A high ranking police officer affirmed that the preoccupation is to ensure that the festival goes on smoothly, with the developments continuously being monitored throughout the locality. In spite of the increased level of security personnel, people have started to offer Eid prayers and yet the celebrations are quiet and tentative due to the recent unrest.

Delhi Uttam Nagar News

Uttam Nagar News Today: The conflict arose due to a fight that took place during holi earlier this month when a 26 year old man was killed after being wounded during an argument between two neighbouring families in JJ Colony. The fight allegedly started because a water balloon unpredictably hit one of the women, and the conflict quickly went out of control. The event caused demonstrations, and certain groups were burning down cars associated with the defendant. Since then, police have arrested several people, who were attached to the case. The governments are also keeping a close observation of the social media to limit the spread of rumours and other inflammatory messages in order to keep the communally sensitive area calm.

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Uttam Nagar Witnesses Eid Prayers Under Tight Security As Tensions Grip The Area In Delhi, Heavy Police Deployment Ensures Law And Order Amid Sensitive Situation

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Uttam Nagar Witnesses Eid Prayers Under Tight Security As Tensions Grip The Area In Delhi, Heavy Police Deployment Ensures Law And Order Amid Sensitive Situation
Uttam Nagar Witnesses Eid Prayers Under Tight Security As Tensions Grip The Area In Delhi, Heavy Police Deployment Ensures Law And Order Amid Sensitive Situation
Uttam Nagar Witnesses Eid Prayers Under Tight Security As Tensions Grip The Area In Delhi, Heavy Police Deployment Ensures Law And Order Amid Sensitive Situation
Uttam Nagar Witnesses Eid Prayers Under Tight Security As Tensions Grip The Area In Delhi, Heavy Police Deployment Ensures Law And Order Amid Sensitive Situation

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