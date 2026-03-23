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Home > Elections > Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: NDA Finalises Seat Sharing Deal With AIADMK, To Fight For 178 Seats, BJP Secures 27 Out Of 234

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: NDA Finalises Seat Sharing Deal With AIADMK, To Fight For 178 Seats, BJP Secures 27 Out Of 234

Ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, AIADMK and its allies have finalised their seat-sharing pact, with AIADMK contesting 178 seats.

TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026 (IMAGE: X)
TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026 (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 23, 2026 16:30:24 IST

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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: NDA Finalises Seat Sharing Deal With AIADMK, To Fight For 178 Seats, BJP Secures 27 Out Of 234

TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026: The seats sharing agreement between Tamil Nadu and the AIADMK has been concluded with the lion’s share of 178 seats going to AIADMK.

AIADMK Gets 178 Seats, BJP, PMK Finalise Pact

The rest are split into 27 BJP, 18 PMK and 11 TTV Dhinakaran. 

As per this allocation, the BJP is gaining 7 seats more than it had won in 2021, and it is one short of Congress, which is also fighting on the DMK side, which is the ruling party. 

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The PMK is contributing 5 out of the BJP seats, as it had 23 seats last time. 

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), the leader of AIADMK, said that negotiations in the alliance proceeded without issue and that the numbers have been officially settled. He said that negotiations with other parties are still being done and their seats will be announced soon.

The EPS was confident about the future of the alliance and declared NDA a victory alliance and claimed that it will be a victory in all seats, with the government being made up of AIADMK.

He also alleged that the AIADMK has allied with the BJP and spread false allegations that they make when they travel to Delhi. EPS also alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin is scared of their visits to the national capital.

What happened in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections?

During the last elections, the AIADMK had been opposing on 179 seats and it had won 66 seats. This notwithstanding, the party was in full throttle to challenge the same number of seats.

According to a senior AIADMK leader, news agency PTI last week had reported that the party desired to win an unambiguous majority in the coastal state by itself and that is why it was eager to contest as many seats as possible.

The saffron party had entered the BJP having challenged 20 seats in 2021, and had only won four. These consisted of Coimbatore south, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil and Modakkurichi. It should be noted that on this occasion, BJP was hoping to contest 30 seats but has been assigned 27. 

The Tamil Nadu assembly elections polling will be conducted in one phase on April 23. The Election Commission of India (ECI), and that of West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry will declare its results on May 4.

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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: NDA Finalises Seat Sharing Deal With AIADMK, To Fight For 178 Seats, BJP Secures 27 Out Of 234

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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: NDA Finalises Seat Sharing Deal With AIADMK, To Fight For 178 Seats, BJP Secures 27 Out Of 234

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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: NDA Finalises Seat Sharing Deal With AIADMK, To Fight For 178 Seats, BJP Secures 27 Out Of 234
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: NDA Finalises Seat Sharing Deal With AIADMK, To Fight For 178 Seats, BJP Secures 27 Out Of 234
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: NDA Finalises Seat Sharing Deal With AIADMK, To Fight For 178 Seats, BJP Secures 27 Out Of 234
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: NDA Finalises Seat Sharing Deal With AIADMK, To Fight For 178 Seats, BJP Secures 27 Out Of 234

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