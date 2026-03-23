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Home > World News > LaGuardia Airport Crash: Air Canada Plane Collides With Fire Truck On Taxiway, Injuries Reported — Watch Shocking Aftermath Video

LaGuardia Airport Crash: Air Canada Plane Collides With Fire Truck On Taxiway, Injuries Reported — Watch Shocking Aftermath Video

LaGuardia Airport Crash: The aviation authorities will likely be carrying out an extensive investigation to find out the cause of the crash and evaluate the failures in procedures.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: March 23, 2026 10:43:33 IST

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LaGuardia Airport Crash: Air Canada Plane Collides With Fire Truck On Taxiway, Injuries Reported — Watch Shocking Aftermath Video

LaGuardia Airport Crash: According to the Federal Aviation Administration, LaGuardia Airport is closed temporarily and flights are stopped due to a reported collision of a fire truck and an airplane. According to the officials, the accident happened on a taxiway, so an emergency reaction and a preventative flight suspension were considered immediately. The authorities are yet to establish the entire details such as the scope of damage and whether there were injuries since investigations are still in progress.

LaGuardia Airport Crash: Air Canada Plane Collides With Fire Truck On Taxiway, Injuries Reported — Watch Shocking Aftermath Video

LaGuardia Airport Crash: Reports, mostly unsubstantiated posts on social media, indicated that a plane could have hit a fire truck in Runway 4. It is thought that the plane was involved with Jazz Aviation, perhaps flying Flight 646, on a Canadair Regional Jet CRM-900. The videos that have spread over the Internet seem to display apparent harm to the plane, and the emergency people are crowding around. The evacuation into the runway was also reportedly done to safeguard passengers, but official reports of injuries or casualties are yet to be received.



Laguardia Airport

LaGuardia Airport Crash: The accident has created a great inconvenience in one of the busiest New York City airports, and the issue of ground safety measures and coordination during aircraft operations has been brought up. The aviation authorities will likely be carrying out an extensive investigation to find out the cause of the crash and evaluate the failures in procedures. In the meantime, while waiting till more light is shed on the matter, authorities have encouraged people to stick to hard facts, with speculation still being rampant in social media over the past several hours, after the stunning images of the scene were released.

Also Read: Are Iran’s Power Plants Under Attack? Massive Explosions Rock Tehran And Khorramabad After Donald Trump Issues 48-Hour Strait of Hormuz Ultimatum

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LaGuardia Airport Crash: Air Canada Plane Collides With Fire Truck On Taxiway, Injuries Reported — Watch Shocking Aftermath Video

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LaGuardia Airport Crash: Air Canada Plane Collides With Fire Truck On Taxiway, Injuries Reported — Watch Shocking Aftermath Video

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LaGuardia Airport Crash: Air Canada Plane Collides With Fire Truck On Taxiway, Injuries Reported — Watch Shocking Aftermath Video
LaGuardia Airport Crash: Air Canada Plane Collides With Fire Truck On Taxiway, Injuries Reported — Watch Shocking Aftermath Video
LaGuardia Airport Crash: Air Canada Plane Collides With Fire Truck On Taxiway, Injuries Reported — Watch Shocking Aftermath Video
LaGuardia Airport Crash: Air Canada Plane Collides With Fire Truck On Taxiway, Injuries Reported — Watch Shocking Aftermath Video

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