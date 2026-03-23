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Home > World News > Are Iran’s Power Plants Under Attack? Massive Explosions Rock Tehran And Khorramabad After Donald Trump Issues 48-Hour Strait of Hormuz Ultimatum

Are Iran’s Power Plants Under Attack? Massive Explosions Rock Tehran And Khorramabad After Donald Trump Issues 48-Hour Strait of Hormuz Ultimatum

Multiple explosions struck Tehran and other cities as the Israel Defense Forces launched fresh strikes, with casualties reported across Iran. Amid the escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict, Iran has warned it could shut the Strait of Hormuz and intensify retaliation.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 23, 2026 10:16:56 IST

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Are Iran’s Power Plants Under Attack? Massive Explosions Rock Tehran And Khorramabad After Donald Trump Issues 48-Hour Strait of Hormuz Ultimatum

Fars News Agency reported that multiple locations in Tehran were hit, including areas near the Shahid Babaei Expressway and Garmdareh on the city’s outskirts. There was also a great boom at the crossroads of Hafez and Jomhouri Streets, one of the densely populated areas in the city with government offices, business centres and residential buildings. The capital was not the only place of the strikes, with a child being reported to be hit in Khorramabad. Meanwhile, Al Jazeera covered the casualties and massive destruction after an air assault in Urmia which accentuated the extent of the violence.

Are Iran’s Power Plants Under Attack?

The intensification is the result of another series of attacks by the Israel Defense Forces that claimed to be attacking infrastructure in Tehran that is connected to Iran. Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps responded by saying it had launched the 75th round of missiles in its retaliatory operation, True Promise 4. The Iranian media said the operation was targeting Israeli military bases and a major US military base, the Prince Sultan Air Base. The situation of continued altercations between the Iran and the US-Israel alliance through the continuous exchange of strikes is reflective of the deepening enmity between the two nations with each side indicating to the other that they are willing to continue the war.

Massive Explosions Rock Tehran And Khorramabad After Donald Trump Issues 48-Hour Strait of Hormuz Ultimatum

With the fourth week of the conflict, the tensions have escalated in the Strait of Hormuz that is considered one of the most strategically important regions. Iranian authorities have threatened to seal the route permanently in case of any action against its energy facilities by the United States. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf threatened that any assault on the Iranian facilities would be met with countermeasures on the US related financial and strategic assets in the region. In line with this position, the IRGC indicated that the US and Israeli military are under maximum observation and that there is no defensive mechanism that would block revengeful attacks. The ongoing war, which commenced in late February, has escalated the apprehension of further regional violence and any possible disturbances in world energy supply.

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Also Read: Is Iran Charging Merchant Vessels $2 Million For Passage Through The Strait of Hormuz Amid Ongoing US-Israel-Iran War?

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Are Iran’s Power Plants Under Attack? Massive Explosions Rock Tehran And Khorramabad After Donald Trump Issues 48-Hour Strait of Hormuz Ultimatum

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Are Iran’s Power Plants Under Attack? Massive Explosions Rock Tehran And Khorramabad After Donald Trump Issues 48-Hour Strait of Hormuz Ultimatum

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Are Iran’s Power Plants Under Attack? Massive Explosions Rock Tehran And Khorramabad After Donald Trump Issues 48-Hour Strait of Hormuz Ultimatum
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Are Iran’s Power Plants Under Attack? Massive Explosions Rock Tehran And Khorramabad After Donald Trump Issues 48-Hour Strait of Hormuz Ultimatum
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