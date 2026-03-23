Is Iran Charging Merchant Vessels $2 Million For Passage Through The Strait of Hormuz Amid Ongoing US-Israel-Iran War?

Iran is reportedly asking up to USD 2 million in form of partly mercantile ships in order to pass through the warring Strait of Hormuz, which was reported by an Iranian legislator Alaeddin Boroujerdi. Boroujerdi, who serves in the Iranian parliamentary national security committee, packaged the action as a statement of Iranian control over the waterway that is of strategic value.

Is Iran Charging $2 Million For Passage Through Strait of Hormuz?

In a television programme mentioned by the Iranian state media, he added that, due to the expenses involved in war, it was now necessary that we do so and collect transit fees on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, as an expression of our power. Nonetheless, the introduction of such fees would create severe problems to shipping companies, as there are various worldwide sanctions that are already imposed on Iran.

It is a crucial shipping passageway in the world, with approximations of 20 percent of all global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) being transported via the Strait of Hormuz. The recent Iran joint front of the Israel and the US pieces of conflict have practically blocked the strait since the beginning of March, leading to the high fuel prices in the world.

Even with the blockade, Tehran is seen to have been discriminating with regard to passage. Iranian leaders such as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have stated that the country would not transit these ships owned by enemies and those that supported their aggression but those of neutral powers like Japan and India have lately been able to pass through the waterway. There is also data on ship tracking that at least one Pakistani tanker was able to pass through increased tensions.

Trump’s 48-hr U ltimatum

The scenario intensified when the US President Donald Trump gave an ultimatum of 48 hours to the Iranian government in allowing the strait to be open or else attacks were to be launched to the Iranian power facilities. As a reaction, parliamentary speaker of Iran Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf threatened to retaliate by targeting regional essential infrastructure, and the Revolutionary Guards threatened to shut the strait entirely in response to any attacks. Meanwhile, the transport activities on the sea have virtually come to a standstill and things got out of hand when explosive laden boats are claimed to have assaulted two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters, killing an Indian crewmember and setting the vessels on fire.

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