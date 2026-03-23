After Trump’s 48-Hour Ultimatum On Strait Of Hormuz IRGC Mocks POTUS With His Own ‘Hey, You Are Fired’ Phrase

In the middle of one of the most intense phases of the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, a senior Iranian military spokesman stirred global attention with a remark that mixed mockery with warning for US President Donald Trump.

On Monday, a spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) used one of US President Donald Trump’s own catchphrases during an official statement, saying in English, “Hey, Trump, you’re fired. You are familiar with this sentence. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The comment was a clear jab at Trump, who became famous for saying “You’re fired” during his time as host of the reality TV show The Apprentice, a phrase that has stuck with him through his political career.

Trump’s 48-Hour Ultimatum Sparks Response From Iran

However the IRGC wasn’t just making fun. The spokesman’s words came after Trump gave Iran a strict 48‑hour ultimatum. Trump demanded that Iran open the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz without threats, or face American attacks on Iranian power plants, starting with the largest one first, and added, “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Iran’s military channels shared the video of the spokesman’s comments, making it clear that they saw Trump’s tone as an opportunity to respond in kind and warn Washington that they would not back down.

In the statement, the IRGC spokesman also said, “War equations are shifting rapidly.” He claimed that Iranian forces had successfully shot down an Israeli‑American combat drone over the capital, Tehran, and had intercepted several other enemy aircraft before they could complete their missions.

Warnings Issued Against US and Israeli Infrastructure

The spokesman didn’t stop with just mocking or talking about air defenses. He warned that all US and Israeli energy, IT, and desalination facilities in the region could become targets of retaliation. He said this would happen if Iran’s own petroleum and energy infrastructure were attacked. This was a much broader threat than previous ones, signaling deep concern over future attacks.

State‑media reports said the IRGC also made it clear that if Iran’s power plants were hit, the Strait of Hormuz could be “completely closed” until Iranian energy systems were fixed.

In addition, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf weighed in on social media platform X, warning that if Tehran’s energy facilities were damaged, the region’s critical infrastructure would be “destroyed in an irreversible manner.”

Also Read: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Dismisses Trump Threats Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War, Warns Strait Of Hormuz Open Only To Allies