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Home > World News > Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Dismisses Trump Threats Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War, Warns Strait Of Hormuz Open Only To Allies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Dismisses Trump Threats Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War, Warns Strait Of Hormuz Open Only To Allies

Iran and the United States exchanged sharp warnings, signalling rising tensions amid the ongoing conflict.

Pezeshkian Hits Back at Trump (Image: X)
Pezeshkian Hits Back at Trump (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 23, 2026 04:56:20 IST

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Dismisses Trump Threats Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War, Warns Strait Of Hormuz Open Only To Allies

Tensions between Iran and the United States escalated further on Sunday as top leaders from both sides exchanged sharp warnings and statements amid the ongoing conflict.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian hit back at remarks by US President Donald Trump, dismissing threats against his country. “The illusion of erasing Iran from the map shows desperation against the will of a history-making nation. Threats and terror only strengthen our unity. The Strait of Hormuz is open to all except those who violate our soil. We firmly confront delirious threats on the battlefield,” Pezeshkian said in a post on X.

Iran Stresses Trade and Navigation

Echoing a similar stance, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stressed that the vital Strait of Hormuz remains open, while blaming the US for rising tensions. “Strait of Hormuz is not closed. Ships hesitate because insurers fear the war of choice you initiated, not Iran. No insurer and no Iranian will be swayed by more threats. Try respect. Freedom of Navigation cannot exist without Freedom of Trade. Respect both or expect neither,” he said.

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Meanwhile, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a stark warning, expanding the scope of potential retaliation beyond military targets. “Alongside military bases, those financial entities that finance the US military budget are legitimate targets. US treasury bonds are soaked in Iranians’ blood. Purchase them, and you purchase a strike on your HQ and assets. We monitor your portfolios. This is your final notice,” Ghalibaf stated.

US Defends War Funding

On the US side, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended Washington’s actions and signalled readiness for a prolonged conflict. Speaking to NBC News, he said,
“President Trump was within his authority under the War Powers Act to initiate this action, and we actually now have plenty of money to fund this war. What we are doing is supplemental.”

Adding to the heated rhetoric, Trump lashed out at critics questioning his Iran strategy, claiming the US had dealt a severe blow to Tehran and suggesting he was not interested in negotiations despite claims that Iran was willing to talk.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Israel Intensifies Ground Operation In Lebanon Against Hezbollah, Destroys Qasmiya Bridge To Cut Off Key Link Between Central And Southern Regions – Watch   

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Tags: Iran US Wariran- israel warstrait of hormuz

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Dismisses Trump Threats Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War, Warns Strait Of Hormuz Open Only To Allies

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Dismisses Trump Threats Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War, Warns Strait Of Hormuz Open Only To Allies

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Dismisses Trump Threats Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War, Warns Strait Of Hormuz Open Only To Allies
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Dismisses Trump Threats Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War, Warns Strait Of Hormuz Open Only To Allies
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Dismisses Trump Threats Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War, Warns Strait Of Hormuz Open Only To Allies
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