10 Web Shows You Can Easily Finish In A Single Day

Only have a day to spare? These highly-rated web series, with just a handful of episodes, are perfect for a quick binge. From war dramas to animated anthologies—there’s something for everyone.

1. Band of Brothers (2001)

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Episodes: 10

Genre: War / Drama / History

A landmark miniseries chronicling the real-life story of Easy Company during World War II. Produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, it’s emotionally raw and historically powerful.

2. Chernobyl (2019)

Streaming on: JioCinema / HBO Max

Episodes: 5

Genre: Historical Drama / Thriller

This Emmy-winning miniseries portrays the 1986 nuclear disaster with chilling realism. It’s a short, intense ride through one of history’s darkest chapters.

3. Adolescence (2025)

Streaming on: Netflix

Episodes: 4

Genre: Coming-of-Age / Youth Drama

A fresh series capturing the highs and lows of Indian teenage life in the digital age. Honest, awkward, and full of heart.

4. The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

Streaming on: Netflix

Episodes: 7

Genre: Drama / Sports / Period

An orphan chess prodigy rises to global fame while battling addiction. Visually stunning and intellectually engaging, it redefined interest in chess worldwide.

5. Bodyguard (2018)

Streaming on: Netflix

Episodes: 6

Genre: Political Thriller / Crime

This gripping British drama follows a war veteran turned security officer entangled in government conspiracies. Tense, unpredictable, and addictive.

6. Love, Death & Robots (2019–2022)

Streaming on: Netflix

Episodes: 35 (You can watch selected ones in a few hours)

Genre: Sci-Fi / Animation / Anthology

Short, animated, and wildly imaginative. Each episode is a standalone story, ranging from cyberpunk battles to emotional tales of AI and humanity.

7. Wild Wild Country (2018)

Streaming on: Netflix

Episodes: 6

Genre: Documentary / True Crime / Cult

The shocking true story of spiritual leader Osho and his followers who created a utopian city in Oregon—only for it to spiral into scandal and violence.

8. Ray (2021)

Streaming on: Netflix

Episodes: 4

Genre: Anthology / Drama / Psychological

Inspired by Satyajit Ray’s short stories, this series explores human flaws and identity through four unique narratives. Stylish and experimental.

9. The Railway Men (2023)

Streaming on: Netflix

Episodes: 4

Genre: Historical Drama / Disaster / Biographical

Based on the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, this heroic drama highlights the courage of railway workers who saved hundreds of lives in India’s worst industrial disaster.

10. Aspirants (2021)

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Episodes: 5

Genre: Drama / Coming-of-Age

A heartwarming and emotional series about UPSC aspirants in Delhi. Realistic, relatable, and packed with social commentary and life lessons.

