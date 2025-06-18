Live Tv
10 Web Shows You Can Easily Finish In A Single Day

Only have a day to spare? These highly-rated web series, with just a handful of episodes, are perfect for a quick binge. From war dramas to animated anthologies—there's something for everyone

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Edited By: admin
Last Updated: June 18, 2025 18:35:41 IST

Only have a day to spare? These highly-rated web series, with just a handful of episodes, are perfect for a quick binge. From war dramas to animated anthologies—there’s something for everyone.

1. Band of Brothers (2001)

MV5BMTQ3NTdmOTEtZTRmMi00NTg5LWI5NmUtYTNiOTc0ZmNkODU0XkEyXkFqcGcV1

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar
Episodes: 10
Genre: War / Drama / History
A landmark miniseries chronicling the real-life story of Easy Company during World War II. Produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, it’s emotionally raw and historically powerful.

2. Chernobyl (2019)

71fL2NP6uJLACUF8941000QL80

Streaming on: JioCinema / HBO Max
Episodes: 5
Genre: Historical Drama / Thriller
This Emmy-winning miniseries portrays the 1986 nuclear disaster with chilling realism. It’s a short, intense ride through one of history’s darkest chapters.

3. Adolescence (2025)

ado

Streaming on: Netflix
Episodes: 4
Genre: Coming-of-Age / Youth Drama
A fresh series capturing the highs and lows of Indian teenage life in the digital age. Honest, awkward, and full of heart.

4. The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

tqg

Streaming on: Netflix
Episodes: 7
Genre: Drama / Sports / Period
An orphan chess prodigy rises to global fame while battling addiction. Visually stunning and intellectually engaging, it redefined interest in chess worldwide.

5. Bodyguard (2018)

Bodyguard

Streaming on: Netflix
Episodes: 6
Genre: Political Thriller / Crime
This gripping British drama follows a war veteran turned security officer entangled in government conspiracies. Tense, unpredictable, and addictive.

6. Love, Death & Robots (2019–2022)

LDR

Streaming on: Netflix
Episodes: 35 (You can watch selected ones in a few hours)
Genre: Sci-Fi / Animation / Anthology
Short, animated, and wildly imaginative. Each episode is a standalone story, ranging from cyberpunk battles to emotional tales of AI and humanity.

7. Wild Wild Country (2018)

wwc

Streaming on: Netflix
Episodes: 6
Genre: Documentary / True Crime / Cult
The shocking true story of spiritual leader Osho and his followers who created a utopian city in Oregon—only for it to spiral into scandal and violence.

8. Ray (2021)

MV5BOTRjYTBjOWQtZWVmMS00MTlhLThjNjYtZjFiZGQwMTZkYTk2XkEyXkFqcGcV1FMjpgUX1000

Streaming on: Netflix
Episodes: 4
Genre: Anthology / Drama / Psychological
Inspired by Satyajit Ray’s short stories, this series explores human flaws and identity through four unique narratives. Stylish and experimental.

9. The Railway Men (2023)

MV5BZDBkZjhhYWEtZTgwZS00OWY3LWJkNzYtNTkxNWY1MDhjMDk2XkEyXkFqcGcV1

Streaming on: Netflix
Episodes: 4
Genre: Historical Drama / Disaster / Biographical
Based on the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, this heroic drama highlights the courage of railway workers who saved hundreds of lives in India’s worst industrial disaster.

10. Aspirants (2021)

MV5BMjE0NjJiYjYtNDUzZC00MGE2LTgzNDktZTVmOWI1Y2E2MDFkXkEyXkFqcGcV1

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Episodes: 5
Genre: Drama / Coming-of-Age
A heartwarming and emotional series about UPSC aspirants in Delhi. Realistic, relatable, and packed with social commentary and life lessons.

ALSO READ: Welcome To The Jungle Shoot Paused After Pahalgam Attack, Not Due To Payment Issues: Source Confirms

