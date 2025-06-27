P Diddy and Son Justin Accused of Sexual Assault in New Lawsuit

Hip-hop mogul Sean “P Diddy” Combs and his son, Justin Combs, are facing serious new accusations. A woman has filed a civil complaint claiming that both father and son sexually assaulted her in 2017.

How the Woman Met Justin

According to the lawsuit, which was obtained by the Mirror US, the woman said Justin first contacted her through Snapchat in 2017. She sent him some adult photos, and they started chatting. Later, Justin allegedly flew her out to Los Angeles, telling her he could help her build a career in the entertainment industry thanks to his father’s influence.

The woman, whose name has not been revealed for privacy reasons, said she arrived at Justin’s home in Beverly Hills expecting to go out. But she was surprised to find out that there were no plans to leave the house.

She claimed she was offered different drugs, including pills, “poppers,” and marijuana, which she believed was laced with something stronger.

Alleged Assault Involving P Diddy

After she took some of the drugs, the woman said three other men came to the house wearing masquerade masks. She said Justin referred to one of them as “Pops,” and she recognised the man as Sean “Diddy” Combs from his mannerisms.

According to the lawsuit, she was told, “You better let this happen. Or else,” before the men allegedly took turns raping her. The complaint described what happened as a “brutal gang-rape.”

Diddy’s Response to the Allegations

Diddy’s team denied the allegations in a statement to the Mirror US. They said:

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

Victim’s Lawyer Speaks Out

The woman’s lawyer, Anthony Buzbee, told the Mirror US, “The specific facts are laid out in the public filings. We look forward to pursuing these cases and stand proud to represent the alleged victims in these matters.”

Ongoing Criminal Trial Against Diddy

Justin has been seen supporting his father in court. Diddy is already facing five charges across three federal indictments. These include sex trafficking, conspiracy racketeering, and transporting people for prostitution.

He has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges and continues to deny all allegations against him in both criminal and civil cases.

Lawsuit Accuses Diddy’s Businesses

The new lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, also claims Diddy used his business operations to make these assaults possible. Prosecutors in New York have made similar arguments in his ongoing criminal trial.

The complaint stated:

“Combs’ business enterprise is central to the pervasive acts of sexual assault and abuse committed by him during the last decades.”

It also named his companies as defendants. The complaint further added:

“Combs and his agents, employees and contractors, through these Combs Businesses, would tell victims, ‘this is what it takes to be famous,’ ‘what are you willing to do to become a star?,’ and ‘perform this sexual act or else’ to coerce the victim into performing a non-consensual sexual act for the gratification of Combs and his cohorts.”