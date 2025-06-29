Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Live TV
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Home > Entertainment > Stop! Stop! Stop! Beyonce Narrowly Escapes A Fall After Car Malfunctions Mid-Air During Houston Concert

Stop! Stop! Stop! Beyonce Narrowly Escapes A Fall After Car Malfunctions Mid-Air During Houston Concert

Beyoncé faced a scary stage malfunction during her Cowboy Carter show in Houston when a suspended car prop tilted mid-air. The singer stayed calm, reassured fans, and safely continued the show. The incident went viral, with fans relieved she was unharmed.

Beyoncé Handles Flying Car Malfunction Mid-Air Like a Pro
Beyoncé Handles Flying Car Malfunction Mid-Air Like a Pro

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 18:19:58 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter show in Houston took a nerve-wracking turn on June 28. Midway through performing “16 Carriages,” she was perched on top of a red convertible, suspended above the crowd at NRG Stadium, when the car started tilting in mid-air. 

Beyoncé narrowly escapes fall during Houston concert

Video from the night shows Beyoncé, harnessed in and hanging onto a cable, staying impressively calm as the car angled dangerously.

She cut the music herself, telling the crew, “Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop,” into her mic. Just hanging there, she looked down, glanced back up, and—somehow—cracked a smile for the crowd as the cheers erupted.

For a few tense seconds, she stayed suspended before calmly thanking everyone for their patience. Eventually, the car was lowered, and she slid back to her spot, still managing to grin at her fans as the lights faded. Talk about keeping your cool.

After the incident, Beyoncé briefly left the stage but came back and finished her set. The exact reason for the malfunction isn’t clear yet. Later, addressing the crowd, she said, “If ever I fall, I know y’all would catch me,” and the stadium erupted.

Her team hasn’t commented on what went wrong, but honestly, the way she handled it? Total pro.

How did the Internet react to Beyoncé’s car malfunction?

Fans online freaked out, obviously relieved nothing worse happened—some joked someone on the crew was definitely getting fired, quoting Beyoncé’s infamous line from her I Am World Tour.

ALSO READ: What Role Will Eiza González Play In The Batman II? Looks Like The Internet Has It All Figured Out

Tags: beyoncehouston concertlatest hollywood news
Advertisement

More News

F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained
Several Injured in Chemical Factory Explosion in Telangana’s Sangareddy District
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment, Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?