Stop! Stop! Stop! Beyonce Narrowly Escapes A Fall After Car Malfunctions Mid-Air During Houston Concert

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter show in Houston took a nerve-wracking turn on June 28. Midway through performing “16 Carriages,” she was perched on top of a red convertible, suspended above the crowd at NRG Stadium, when the car started tilting in mid-air.

Video from the night shows Beyoncé, harnessed in and hanging onto a cable, staying impressively calm as the car angled dangerously.

She cut the music herself, telling the crew, “Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop,” into her mic. Just hanging there, she looked down, glanced back up, and—somehow—cracked a smile for the crowd as the cheers erupted.

Beyoncé handles floating car malfunction like a pro during her #CowboyCarter show in Houston. pic.twitter.com/1uiku2EoRv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 29, 2025

For a few tense seconds, she stayed suspended before calmly thanking everyone for their patience. Eventually, the car was lowered, and she slid back to her spot, still managing to grin at her fans as the lights faded. Talk about keeping your cool.

After the incident, Beyoncé briefly left the stage but came back and finished her set. The exact reason for the malfunction isn’t clear yet. Later, addressing the crowd, she said, “If ever I fall, I know y’all would catch me,” and the stadium erupted.

Her team hasn’t commented on what went wrong, but honestly, the way she handled it? Total pro.

How did the Internet react to Beyoncé’s car malfunction?

Fans online freaked out, obviously relieved nothing worse happened—some joked someone on the crew was definitely getting fired, quoting Beyoncé’s infamous line from her I Am World Tour.

🔴 well, they should have considered Beyoncé use weight increase when they designed that floating car.

I mean, yes she’s big and beautiful and all that, but she’s no longer the same weight when she was 20 🤷🏽 — The Gay Ali Baba Show (@gayalibabashowx) June 29, 2025

you can see on her face she finna fire half her stage crew 😭 — 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 | 🕊️ (@positionsmafiaa) June 29, 2025

The way she kept saying ‘Stop stop stop’ yeah, take that off the setlist immediately. We don’t joke like that 💀 pic.twitter.com/lQd1zpVfFT — Lucky (@lucky98978) June 29, 2025

even gravity respects beyoncé’s professionalism 💅 — Galaxy.ai (@galaxyai__) June 29, 2025

