Home > Entertainment > What’s Behind The Delay Of ‘The Batman II’? James Gunn Weighs In

What’s Behind The Delay Of ‘The Batman II’? James Gunn Weighs In

DC co-CEO and producer James Gunn has finally opened up about the delays in the making of Batman II. He shared that the director Matt Reeves is still writing the screenplay of the film, and once he submits it in June 2025, the film will go on floors.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 21, 2025 16:25:13 IST


Google News

Share

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has expressed his annoyance with the intense scrutiny surrounding ‘The Batman II’, directed by Matt Reeves.

Script Expected in June as Gunn Shares Optimism

Despite the film’s delayed production, Gunn remains optimistic about the project, emphasising the importance of allowing Reeves the time he needs to craft a quality screenplay.

As per Deadline, in an interview, Gunn revealed that DC Studios is expecting to receive the script for ‘The Batman II’ in June.

“We’re supposed to get a script in June. I hope that happens. We feel really good about it. Matt’s excited. I talk to Matt all the time. I’m totally excited about it,” he said, as quoted by Deadline.

Gunn Urges Fans to Let Reeves Work Without Pressure

Gunn bluntly stated that fans should be patient and not pressure Reeves. “People should get off Matt’s n–s because it’s like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That’s just the way it is. He doesn’t owe you something because you like his movie.”

He added that Reeves doesn’t let the pressure affect him.

Gunn’s ‘Superman’ film, set to premiere on July 11, will launch a new DCU phase, separate from Reeves’ ‘Batman Epic Crime Saga’.

Sequel Part of Larger Batman Saga, Set for 2027 Release

This saga includes ‘The Batman’ (2022) and the Max series spin-off ‘The Penguin’. Reeves confirmed that ‘The Batman II’ will start filming this year, with Robert Pattinson set to reprise his role as Batman.

Despite the delay, fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel, which is currently scheduled to premiere on October 1, 2027. 

(Except the headline, sub-headings nothing has been edited by the NewsX team, inputs taken from ANI)

Tags: batman iijames gunnmatt reeves
