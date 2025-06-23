10 Indian Biopics That Deserve More Attention

Biopics are more than just films; they’re cinematic windows into the lives of those who shaped history, fought against odds, or dared to dream differently. While some biopics get the recognition they deserve, many powerful stories slip through the cracks. Here’s a list of 10 Indian biopics that may have gone underappreciated but deserve your time.

1. Bandit Queen (1994)

Based on: Phoolan Devi

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

A hard-hitting portrayal of Phoolan Devi’s journey from oppression to rebellion. Seema Biswas delivers a powerful performance in this Shekhar Kapur-directed film that still stuns with its realism and courage.

2. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022)

Based on: Nambi Narayanan

Available on: Amazon Prime Video, Voot Select

A compelling account of a brilliant scientist’s rise, fall, and vindication. R. Madhavan brings the story of Nambi Narayanan to life with emotional depth and technical realism.

3. Paan Singh Tomar (2010)

Based on: Paan Singh Tomar

Available on: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

An evocative story of an athlete turned rebel. Irrfan Khan transforms into the steely yet tragic figure of Tomar, whose life veers from national track champion to outlaw.

4. Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)