2025 Will Be BTS’s Year: Get Ready For The Return Of K-Pop’s Biggest Phenomenon

BTS fans are counting down to 2025, when the group will reunite after a two-year hiatus. The year promises a record-breaking comeback album, the largest world tour yet, and the return of iconic variety shows like Run BTS and Bon Voyage. Fans are excited to witness BTS’s global domination once again.

The global superstars BTS are set to make an electrifying return in 2025, marking the end of their two-year hiatus. This year is being hailed as the ‘BTS Year’ by their dedicated fanbase, ARMY, who are anticipating record-breaking music releases, jaw-dropping performances, and a reunion that promises to reshape the global music industry.

2025 is the year that ARMYs have been waiting for—BTS is returning as a complete group after two years. The seven members—Jin, Suga, J-hope, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V—had taken a break from group activities to focus on solo endeavors and fulfill their mandatory military service. During this period, each member achieved remarkable success through solo projects that shattered global records. However, BTS as a group remains a cultural phenomenon that has captivated millions worldwide, and their reunion will bring back the unparalleled dynamic that only they can create.

BTS’s last full-group performance was at the free “Yet to Come in Busan” concert in 2022, leaving fans with a bittersweet farewell. But in 2025, they will reunite with fans, and their upcoming album promises to showcase their evolution while honoring the music that has connected them to their audience.

Even during their hiatus, BTS has dominated global music charts through individual releases. Jimin’s album FACE, Jungkook’s Golden, RM’s Indigo, and J-Hope’s Jack In The Box achieved critical acclaim and broke records. Suga made waves with his world tour for D-Day, while Jin’s solo project Happy gave a heartfelt message to fans. Each member’s solo success has solidified their place as K-pop’s top artists, but their collective return is expected to shift the global music landscape.

BTS’s upcoming comeback in 2025 is poised to top global charts, break streaming records, and deliver jaw-dropping album sales. The group is known for its visually stunning music videos and live performances, promising an artistic spectacle unlike anything seen before.

In addition to their new album, BTS is preparing for their largest world tour ever, which will begin in late 2025 and continue into 2026. This tour is more than just concerts for ARMY—it’s a long-awaited reunion after years of individual projects and pre-recorded content. BTS has consistently expressed their desire to connect with their fans face-to-face, and the world tour is the perfect opportunity for them to reciprocate the love and support from their dedicated followers.

Fans can also look forward to the return of Run BTS and Bon Voyage, two beloved variety shows that have captured BTS’s genuine bond. Run BTS showcases the members in competitive games and emotional moments, while Bon Voyage takes fans on unforgettable adventures abroad. These programs are more than just entertainment—they represent a deeper reconnection with the ARMY.

As soon as 2025 began, fans flooded social media with hashtags like #BTSYEAR and #BTSYEAR2025, marking the countdown to June 2025 when BTS officially reunites. The excitement isn’t just about the group’s return—it’s about the cultural powerhouse that BTS represents. Their influence goes far beyond K-pop; they are a global phenomenon that continues to inspire and unite millions of fans worldwide.

For ARMY, 2025 isn’t just another year—it’s the year that BTS reclaims their throne and reaffirms their place as the world’s number one group.

