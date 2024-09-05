Alia Bhatt Teases Fans With A New Glimpse Of Her New Flick Jigra- See Here!

In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film which is made under Dharma Productions banner.

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for the release of her next film ‘Jigra’, also starring Vedang Raina have shared a new poster of her upcoming project. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a new poster in which she was seen standing on the roof of a damaged car with a weapon and axe in her hands. She also carries a bag at her back. Her face was not visible in the poster.

Vedang Raina was seen in the background. The caption reads, “Tu mere protection mein hai” #Jigra in cinemas 11th October.

In another poster, Alia gave a glimpse of her look. She captioned it with, “Kahaani bahut lambi hai aur bhai ke paas waqt bahut bahut kam” #Jigra in cinemas 11th October.”

After her post Soni Razdan congratulated her. One of the fans wrote, “Wow another poster!! It’s just so wow!! Now Waiting for teaserrr!!”

Vedang Raina also shared the posters on his social media handle.

The other social media user mentioned, “can literally see the amount of dedication & hardwork she has given for this, i can’t wait to see what’s next”

On June 13, the makers announced the release date of the film. Earlier it was supposed to be released on September 27, 2024 but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11 onwards.

Sharing the update about the change in release date, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, “11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies .” She also dropped the film’s new poster. Directed by Vasan Bala, ‘Jigra’ also stars Vedang Raina.

In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film which is made under Dharma Productions banner.

Sharing the post, she earlier mentioned, “jigra oh… abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that’s a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like ‘Monica O My Darling’, a crime thriller film ‘Peddlers’ and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’.’Jigra’ was announced last year in September. The announcement video showed the film is a tale of a sister’s love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.’Jigra’ marks Alia and Vasan’s first on-screen collaboration.

‘Jigra’ marks the second film of Vedang, who debuted last year with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’.

