‘A Man in the Best Actress Category,’ Rants Megyn Kelly While Slamming First Openly Transgender Actress Karla Sofia Gascon

Megyn Kelly delivered a fiery critique on her show Thursday, targeting Karla Sofia Gascon, the first openly transgender performer to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Kelly accused Hollywood of being out of touch with the American public, claiming the nomination reflects misplaced priorities in the film industry.

“A Man in the Best Actress Category,” Kelly Claims

During the broadcast, Kelly referred to Gascon by her birth gender, stating, “Among the people nominated for Best Actress is a man—a man, I tell you.” She elaborated on Gascon’s history, highlighting that the Spanish actress, formerly known as Carlos Gascon, transitioned in 2016 at the age of 52.

Kelly dismissed the premise of Gascon’s film, Emilia Perez, as “tailor-made for awards in Hollywood.” The movie follows a cartel leader who fakes her death to live as a woman, a storyline Kelly believes panders to progressive agendas.

She also criticized Gascon’s Golden Globes acceptance speech, where the actress encouraged transgender individuals to stand against bigotry. Kelly noted, “He [Gascon] has taken one of the five coveted spots for Best Actress.”

Controversy Over Diversity in Hollywood

Kelly argued that Hollywood’s efforts to accommodate transgender representation have gone too far, calling the industry “Hollyweird” for its perceived disconnect from mainstream audiences. She claimed that both Republicans and Democrats have sent clear messages rejecting what she called excessive transgender inclusivity.

While Kelly expressed frustration over the nomination, Emilia Perez has received widespread praise for its bold narrative and unique approach. Major Hollywood figures, including Meryl Streep, lauded the film and Selena Gomez’s performance. Streep called the film “beautiful, smudged, sensual, and incredible.”

However, critics have not unanimously embraced the film. Harron Walker from The Cut critiqued its portrayal of a transgender woman, noting inaccuracies in its depiction of transitioning and accusing the filmmakers of failing to grasp the complexity of the subject.

Gascon’s Achievements and the Film’s Success

Despite the backlash, Emilia Perez has earned critical acclaim, sweeping awards at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, including the Jury Prize and Best Actress for an ensemble. The movie also secured Golden Globes for Best Film – Musical or Comedy and received nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and more at the upcoming Oscars.

During her Golden Globes acceptance speech, Gascon emphasized resilience and self-acceptance: “You can put us in jail, beat us up, but you can never take away our soul, our existence, our identity. Raise your voice and say, ‘I am who I am.’”

The debate surrounding Gascon’s nomination reflects broader tensions in Hollywood over representation and inclusivity. While some celebrate the film’s groundbreaking achievements, others question its narrative choices and the industry’s evolving values.

The Oscars ceremony, set for March 2, will reveal whether Emilia Perez continues its winning streak, further cementing its place in cinematic history.