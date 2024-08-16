“Aadujeevitham” Dominates 54th Kerala State Film Awards; Prithviraj Sukumaran Wins Best Actor for a Transformative Role

The 2024 Malayalam survival drama, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life, has made a profound impact at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards, sweeping several major categories. The film, which recounts the harrowing true story of a Malayali immigrant who was thrust into a life of slavery and forced to shepherd goats on an isolated farm in Saudi Arabia for years, has captured both critical and popular acclaim.

Prithviraj Sukumaran- Best Actor

At the forefront of the film’s success is Prithviraj Sukumaran, who portrayed the central character, Najeeb. His performance, marked by an excruciating physical transformation where he shed almost 31 kilograms, earned him the coveted Best Actor award. This accolade marks the 41-year-old actor’s third state Best Actor award, following his previous wins in 2006 and 2012. His dedication to embodying Najeeb’s plight resonated deeply with both the jury and the audience, solidifying his reputation as one of the most versatile actors in the industry.

The Best Actress award for this year was shared between two accomplished performers. Urvashi, celebrated for her role in the film Ullozhukku, and Beena R Chandran, recognized for her performance in Thadavu, both received this honor, reflecting the diversity and strength of female talent in Malayalam cinema.

Other Accolades

In addition to the acting categories, Aadujeevitham earned numerous other accolades, underscoring its technical and creative excellence. The film took home awards for Best Director, Best Makeup, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound Mixing, among others. These wins highlight the collaborative effort behind the film’s success, from the visionary direction to the intricate technical details that brought Najeeb’s story to life.

Other winners

Other notable winners at the awards included Vidyadharan Master, who won Best Playback Singer (Male), and Anne Amie, who secured the Best Playback Singer (Female) award. The film Iratta also made its mark, with accolades for Best Second Film and Best Screenplay, the latter awarded to Rohit. Additionally, the Best Lyricist award went to Hareesh Mohan for his work in Chaver, while Justin Varghese was honored as the Best Music Composer for the same film.

The 54th Kerala State Film Awards have once again showcased the richness of talent within the Malayalam film industry, with Aadujeevitham standing out as a film that not only entertains but also brings to light the deeply human stories that resonate on a universal level.