Aamir Khan Backs Theatres; Multiplex Association Praises Decision To Avoid OTT Release For Sitaare Zameen Par

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has chosen to back India’s cinema exhibition industry by opting for a theatrical-first release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, rejecting a substantial streaming deal in the process. The decision has drawn praise from the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), which publicly thanked the actor for reinforcing confidence in the theatrical business.

A Vote for the Big Screen

Khan turned down an offer reported to be worth ₹120 crore from a leading OTT platform, choosing instead to allow Sitaare Zameen Par an exclusive run in cinemas for at least eight weeks.

Speaking about his choice, the actor said he still believes in the power of the collective movie-going experience and that theatrical screenings remain an essential part of the film industry.

“I am a cinema person. I want my films to first be experienced in theatres,” Khan said during a recent media interaction.

Industry Applause

🎬 MAI applauds Aamir Khan for releasing Sitaare Zameen Par exclusively in cinemas on 20 June! A bold move that reaffirms the magic of the big screen and the power of collective storytelling. 🌟#ThankYouAamir #SitaareZameenPar #BackToTheatres pic.twitter.com/dpgHmTSSAG — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) June 19, 2025

The MAI, representing major multiplex chains including PVR INOX and Cinepolis, expressed its appreciation for the move.

In a statement, it called Khan’s stand “visionary” and described his decision as a sign of faith in cinema halls, particularly at a time when many big-budget films are opting for direct-to-digital releases.

The association also initiated the hashtag #ThankYouAamir, which quickly gained traction on social media, reflecting the broader sentiment within the film exhibition community.

Peer Support and Creative Conviction

Khan also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan supported his decision to prioritize theatres, especially when many around him encouraged a digital-first release strategy.

The actor admitted that the decision wasn’t easy and came with a degree of uncertainty.

“I was scared and unsure at first,” he said, “but I was reminded of why I make films—for people to experience them together.”

About the Film

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is a sports-comedy drama inspired by the Hollywood film Champions. It features Aamir Khan as a basketball coach who trains a group of differently-abled players.

The film is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on June 20.

Significance for the Industry

Film analysts see Khan’s decision as a possible turning point in post-pandemic film distribution, potentially encouraging other producers to reconsider their OTT-first strategies.

With the box office slowly regaining momentum, moves like this are seen as vital to restoring confidence in the cinema exhibition ecosystem.

