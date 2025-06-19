Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Home > Entertainment > Aamir Khan Backs Theatres; Multiplex Association Praises Decision To Avoid OTT Release For Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan Backs Theatres; Multiplex Association Praises Decision To Avoid OTT Release For Sitaare Zameen Par

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has rejected a ₹120 crore OTT offer to release Sitaare Zameen Par only in theatres. The Multiplex Association of India praised his move as a strong stand for cinema

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 13:23:20 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has chosen to back India’s cinema exhibition industry by opting for a theatrical-first release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, rejecting a substantial streaming deal in the process. The decision has drawn praise from the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), which publicly thanked the actor for reinforcing confidence in the theatrical business.

A Vote for the Big Screen

Khan turned down an offer reported to be worth ₹120 crore from a leading OTT platform, choosing instead to allow Sitaare Zameen Par an exclusive run in cinemas for at least eight weeks.

Speaking about his choice, the actor said he still believes in the power of the collective movie-going experience and that theatrical screenings remain an essential part of the film industry.

“I am a cinema person. I want my films to first be experienced in theatres,” Khan said during a recent media interaction.

Industry Applause

The MAI, representing major multiplex chains including PVR INOX and Cinepolis, expressed its appreciation for the move.

 In a statement, it called Khan’s stand “visionary” and described his decision as a sign of faith in cinema halls, particularly at a time when many big-budget films are opting for direct-to-digital releases.

The association also initiated the hashtag #ThankYouAamir, which quickly gained traction on social media, reflecting the broader sentiment within the film exhibition community.

Peer Support and Creative Conviction

Khan also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan supported his decision to prioritize theatres, especially when many around him encouraged a digital-first release strategy.

 The actor admitted that the decision wasn’t easy and came with a degree of uncertainty.

“I was scared and unsure at first,” he said, “but I was reminded of why I make films—for people to experience them together.”

About the Film

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is a sports-comedy drama inspired by the Hollywood film Champions. It features Aamir Khan as a basketball coach who trains a group of differently-abled players.

The film is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on June 20.

Significance for the Industry

Film analysts see Khan’s decision as a possible turning point in post-pandemic film distribution, potentially encouraging other producers to reconsider their OTT-first strategies.

With the box office slowly regaining momentum, moves like this are seen as vital to restoring confidence in the cinema exhibition ecosystem.

ALSO READ: ED Questions Bollywood Actor Dino Morea In ₹65 Crore Mithi River Desilting Probe

Advertisement

More News

Ajith Kumar Custodial Death: BJP Slams Stalin’s ‘Sorry’, Demands Justice
ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant Surges To Career-High Rating After Scoring Twin Centuries
Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy, Diljit Dosanjh Claims Movie Is Smashing Records Overseas
Tamil Nadu Police Brutality: Fresh CCTV Footage Emerges Amid Ajith Kumar Custodial Death Outrage
Mohammed Shami To Pay Rs 4 Lakh Alimony To Hasin Jahan Every Month, Court Orders
Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Launches LAT Aerospace To Revolutionise Regional Air Travel
India vs England, 2nd Test: Why Both Teams Are Wearing Black Armbands Today, Not For Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance
Monsoon Health Guide: How To Stay Healthy During Rainy Season
Congress’ OBC Advisory Council To Hold 1st Meeting On July 15 In Bengaluru

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?