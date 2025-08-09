LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Aamir Khan's Brother Faissal Khan Was Locked Up In House, Reveals, 'They claimed I had schizophrenia'

Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan finds himself in deep trouble! His brother Faissal has spilled the tea, claiming that Aamir locked him up and pumped him full of meds. A juicy saga involving sibling rivalry, legal battles and betrayal has left fans talking about Aamir's dark side. What is the actual case?

Aamir Khan Accused of Locking Up Brother Faissal
Aamir Khan Accused of Locking Up Brother Faissal

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 9, 2025 14:40:28 IST

The latest round of controversial allegations by lesser-known but not-so-great brother of the Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, Faissal Khan, have actually shaken the industry. To give the picture that the causative factor here is family dynamics and the whole mental health stigma issue, he has described how Aamir locked him up for over a year.

Faissal’s Allegations of House Arrest and Forced Medication

Faissal told Pinkvilla that he was locked in Aamir’s house in Mumbai without his phone and under the watch of bouncers. “They said I’m a mad person and can harm society,” Faissal shared, calling the incident a “chakravyuh” with his family against him.

My family called me a schizophrenic , subjecting me to torturous medications and their side-effects and now causing a heavy weight gain of 103 kg. “He has languished under such conditions without being able to call his father for assistance because of restricted access due to old interviews of allegations resurfacing”.

An Epic Battle of Sibling Relationships

The Khan brothers shared the screen in the movie called Mela and have a quite strained relationship that has been marked by legal tussles. Faissal-Khan tussle with Aamir in 2007-08 involved signatory rights; he accused Aamir of wanting to declare himself as a mentally unfit individual to control his decisions.

The rift deepened, even after the court punted Faissal in the direction of JJ Hospital to get a mental evaluation that certified him mentally sound. However, glimpses of reconciliatory tones appear when Faissal turned up for Aamir’s daughter Ira’s 2024 wedding and their mother’s birthday in 2023.

Impact on Faissal’s Career and Mental Health

Faissal’s career has always been overshadowed with private affairs ,from his debut, which was Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, to his direction in Faactory (2021). Allegations of forced medication and confinement have raised questions on the stigma regarding mental health in families, especially glamorized ones.

Poorly opening up and providing proper mental health support tends to address Faissal’s plight, exposing a just facade of glam- Bollywood. The saga is also fueling social media speculative discourse with fans as this controversy develops around Aamir Khan’s personal life and its effects on his public image.

