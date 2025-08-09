Rajnikanth’s Coolie Crushes War 2! Who Is Going To Win This Advance Booking War?

The conflict in the box office between Coolie and War 2 continues to gain momentum, especially now that Rajinikanth’s Coolie has an edge with advanced bookings as of August 9, 2025. This contest is engrossing for fans and social media, which continues to buzz around numbers regarding pre-sales and the star power of both films. Let’s find out how the earlier Coolie outshines War 2 and what this actually means for this cine clash.

Coolie Dominates Overseas Markets

In India, Coolie has surpassed records with 106260 tickets sold out in advance booking for Day 1 show, scoring a gross of 2.08 Cr. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s film is breaking records in preliminary bookings internationally too, mainly in North America and Australia. Coolie is grossing over $1.5 million in North America pre-sales, while War 2 has just over $300K.

Tamil Nadu remains number one for Coolie, with an occupancy of 24%, almost ₹2.64 crore gross with blocked seats for Day 1. Rajinikanth’s supernova, along with electrifying background score by Anirudh Ravichander, is driving this mania and will be destined to be sold globally.

#Coolie Creates History In Bengaluru🔥

Is War 2 Not Able to Catch Up

So, while War 2 is appropriately pitched for people watching Hindi films with Hrithik Roshan in the lead, advance bookings simply do not reflect that. Then again, excitement has been generated with a teaser, however, posts on X indicate that the audience’s enthusiasm appears to be more driven by Kiara Advani’s presence than the story. Mixed reviews say that the second half is “average”.

War 2 actually outperforms Coolie in Telugu markets, more than doubling business, but none of that pre-sale total brings much to the table. Because a lot of its audience speaks Hindi and it hasn’t done much overseas, it probably won’t be able to match up to Coolie’s explosive start.

What Next on Box Office War?

The rift between Coolie and War 2 might not end, but it does seem that Rajinikanth’s film scores the first promising clear edge. The cash flow flowed largely through the overseas pre-sales also combined with excellent performance from Tamil Nadu. Hence, Coolie opens even at an opening record.

This means that War 2 should level up the push to the Hindi belt. While duking it out for attention from the same audience, Coolie’s superstar-driven momentum and innovative marketing make it the one to watch.

