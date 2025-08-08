Udaipur Files Release: When Is Udaipur Files Releasing? Delhi High Court Gives Green Light, Ending Wait For Controversial Film’s Big Debut

Udaipur Files Release Date OUT: The Supreme Court of Delhi has approved the release of a movie titled the Udaipur Files; the film is based on the murder of a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal, who was murdered in the year 2022. This decision by the court following a request to stay the release being rejected goes in favor of the film featuring in the theatres as planned. Amit Jani-produced movie will release in the theatres on Friday.

The ruling is after a run of cases, especially by one of the accused in the murder case, Mohammad Javed, who contended that the film would bias his fair trial rights. The bench however, stated that the petitioner did not pass the prima facie test and that the screening of the film would not lead to permanent injury to the trial to be conducted by a professional and uninfluenced judge.

Key Legal Arguments & Court’s Rationale

One of the major principles in the ruling by the court was the principle of convenience. The judges observed that the producer had used a lot of personal savings on the movie, and suspension of its publication would result in a big financial loss. On the other hand, they established that the petitioner had failed to prove how releasing the movie would expose him to irreparable injury or prejudice his trial. The court highlighted that even a learned judge would not be tempted by the movie presentation of the events and thus would be saving the purity of the judicial process.

This shows how the judiciary only considers the freedom of speech and the freedom of expression, together with the right of the accused to a fair trial. The case ruling also highlights the priority that will be accorded to the lucrative investment of the producer and the legitimacy of the certificate obtained by the film by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The movie has already made 55 trimming and got a new way of disclaimer after previous attempts at legal proceedings.

Film’s Content and Legal History

The movie is based on incidences that led to the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal, and it has been in the eye of a long court battle. Lawyer of the petitioner stated that dialogues of the film were copied directly out of the police chargesheet and that its title, the Udaipur Files, would create a biased opinion on the masses and potential witnesses.

Its rejection of a stay by the court brings to an end this legal process which had previously requested numerous pleas and temporary stay of its previous release date. The decision of the Delhi High Court has opened the door to the release of the film and the court gave notice of the petition but denied the interim relief sought.

