‘The Paper’ Trailer Drops: Cast, Plot, When And Where To Watch? Here’s The Guide!

Be ready! Peacock’s The Paper, the highly anticipated follow-up to The Office, is set to deliver the same mockumentary magic. Slated for a September 4, 2025, premiere, this series moves from the Dunder Mifflin paper company to a struggling newspaper in the Midwest, The Toledo Truth Teller. Here is an in-depth look at cast and plots that have fans screaming. Have a look at the trailer first!

The Paper: Awesome Casts with Familiar and New Faces

The Paper boasts a dynamic ensemble led by Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson, the idealistic editor-in-chief tasked with saving the newspaper from near extinction. Esmeralda, a managing editor who churns out such clickbait headlines as “You Won’t Believe How Much Ben Affleck Tipped His Limo Driver”, is played by Sabrina Impacciatore .

Oscar Nunez reprises his role from The Office as Oscar Martinez, now an accountant at The Truth Teller, and hilariously resists the documentary crew with comebacks such as “Not again!” Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Ramona Young, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, and Tim Key complete the cast, and guest stars include Tracy Letts and Molly Ephraim.

A Plot Full of Workplace Chaos and Heart

In Toledo, Ohio, The Paper follows the same fictitious documentary crew that recorded Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch. Now, they are filming the dysfunctional operation at The Toledo Truth Teller, a newspaper struggling to make itself relevant in a digital world and barely making it on ad revenue.

The embarrassing yet passionate underdog spirit, carried by the inexperienced volunteer reporters- one who has trouble recalling the last time he wrote anything other than a junior-hight paper, and another whose idea of journalism is tweeting- provides hilarious cringe! Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, the series hopes to retain the awkwardness and emotional pitch of The Office while being set in the world of local journalism.

Release Date and Where to Watch

Peacock will see The Paper unveiled on September 4, 2025, with the first four episodes set to air. After which, two episodes will be rolled out weekly until September 25.

The rapid rollout allows for binge-watching so fans can stay addicted. With Daniels and Koman at the helm, and the executive producers including Ricky Gervais, this spinoff will pay tribute to the legacy of The Office and, in the process, establish its own identity.

Also Read: Special Forces Season 4 Returns With A Shocking, Star-Studded Cast You Won’t Believe – Get Ready For The Chaos!