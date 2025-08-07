LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Special Forces Season 4 Returns With A Shocking, Star-Studded Cast You Won’t Believe – Get Ready For The Chaos!

Special Forces Season 4 Returns With A Shocking, Star-Studded Cast You Won’t Believe – Get Ready For The Chaos!

Fox’s Special Forces Season 4 Returns: World’s Toughest Test returns Sept 25 with a wild new cast! Featuring Jussie Smollett’s big comeback and the Giudice mother-daughter duo, Season 4 brings celebrities to Morocco’s brutal desert for the ultimate survival challenge. Expect drama, action, and grit!

Celebs battle it out in Morocco in Special Forces S4! Ask ChatGPT
Celebs battle it out in Morocco in Special Forces S4! Ask ChatGPT

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 7, 2025 09:24:00 IST

The ultimate celebrity survival series, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, in Fox returns with a much anticipated fourth season and the network has just struck the bomb shell news of its cast. The 18 celebrity recruits on this season of The Hunted are arguably the most discussed group ever, as a mix of athletes, reality TV people and actors with extremely public backgrounds. They are ready to trade their cushy livelihoods with a punishing military-style training program in a brutal unforgiving environment.

Other most buzz-worthy newcomers include real housewives of New Jersey veteran Teresa Giudice and her daughter Gia Giudice, the first-ever mother-daughter duo in the show. There is also the high-profile comeback of actor Jussie Smollett to the TV screen in a casting decision that is already stirring much debate. The no-nonsense, no-elimination format is well known so these people will be tested to the utmost limit of their possibilities by way of this, both physically and mentally.

A Controversial and Compelling Cast Roster

Such a move to have Jussie Smollett included on the set is key to the actor since it is his first serious attempt on television since his cases that are well publicized facing him. He will become a partner to some of his current celebs such as Kody Brown of the show, Sister Wives, Chanel Iman, a model, and a range of professional athletes, who had careers in the NFL, Randall Cobb, Johnny Manziel, or Nick Young of the NBA.

This heterogeneous group of backgrounds is a recipe of a highly dynamic and possibly explosive season as personalities of totally different worlds are thrown together and given an unimaginable pressure to work as a unit.

The Toughest Challenge Yet in Morocco’s Urban Warfare

It is the most challenging season of all since this time, the recruits will be led to a new extreme venue of filming: the vast desert of Morocco. They shall be exposed to challenges under the watchful eyes of the elite Directing Staff (DS) agents which will simulate extreme conditions of warfare in an urban environment.

It is not a race to get the most votes or be liked, the only potential escape the student can find is voluntary withdrawal, medical injury or being cut by the Directing Staff because their expectations are not being met. In such a distinctive format, every celebrity is pitting against itself to win its case and determine whether he or she will make it through the most extreme test in their lives. As confirmed by Fox it will air on Thursday, September 25, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Also Read: My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2: Big Decisions, New Drama, And An Emotional Choice That Changes Everything

Tags: FOX Special Forcesnew FOX reality shows 2025Special Forces Season 4

RELATED News

NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Elnaaz Walked Away from Bigg Boss 19, But How Much Money Did She Turn Down?
What’s Really Going on with Kumar Mangat Pathak and the Drishyam 2 Money Scandal?
‘The Paper’ Trailer Drops: Cast, Plot, When And Where To Watch? Here’s The Guide!

LATEST NEWS

Banwari Paswan
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
Banarsi Das
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Bambam Sah
Special Forces Season 4 Returns With A Shocking, Star-Studded Cast You Won’t Believe – Get Ready For The Chaos!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Special Forces Season 4 Returns With A Shocking, Star-Studded Cast You Won’t Believe – Get Ready For The Chaos!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Special Forces Season 4 Returns With A Shocking, Star-Studded Cast You Won’t Believe – Get Ready For The Chaos!
Special Forces Season 4 Returns With A Shocking, Star-Studded Cast You Won’t Believe – Get Ready For The Chaos!
Special Forces Season 4 Returns With A Shocking, Star-Studded Cast You Won’t Believe – Get Ready For The Chaos!
Special Forces Season 4 Returns With A Shocking, Star-Studded Cast You Won’t Believe – Get Ready For The Chaos!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?