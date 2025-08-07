Special Forces Season 4 Returns With A Shocking, Star-Studded Cast You Won’t Believe – Get Ready For The Chaos!

The ultimate celebrity survival series, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, in Fox returns with a much anticipated fourth season and the network has just struck the bomb shell news of its cast. The 18 celebrity recruits on this season of The Hunted are arguably the most discussed group ever, as a mix of athletes, reality TV people and actors with extremely public backgrounds. They are ready to trade their cushy livelihoods with a punishing military-style training program in a brutal unforgiving environment.

Other most buzz-worthy newcomers include real housewives of New Jersey veteran Teresa Giudice and her daughter Gia Giudice, the first-ever mother-daughter duo in the show. There is also the high-profile comeback of actor Jussie Smollett to the TV screen in a casting decision that is already stirring much debate. The no-nonsense, no-elimination format is well known so these people will be tested to the utmost limit of their possibilities by way of this, both physically and mentally.

A Controversial and Compelling Cast Roster

Such a move to have Jussie Smollett included on the set is key to the actor since it is his first serious attempt on television since his cases that are well publicized facing him. He will become a partner to some of his current celebs such as Kody Brown of the show, Sister Wives, Chanel Iman, a model, and a range of professional athletes, who had careers in the NFL, Randall Cobb, Johnny Manziel, or Nick Young of the NBA.

This heterogeneous group of backgrounds is a recipe of a highly dynamic and possibly explosive season as personalities of totally different worlds are thrown together and given an unimaginable pressure to work as a unit.

The Toughest Challenge Yet in Morocco’s Urban Warfare

It is the most challenging season of all since this time, the recruits will be led to a new extreme venue of filming: the vast desert of Morocco. They shall be exposed to challenges under the watchful eyes of the elite Directing Staff (DS) agents which will simulate extreme conditions of warfare in an urban environment.

It is not a race to get the most votes or be liked, the only potential escape the student can find is voluntary withdrawal, medical injury or being cut by the Directing Staff because their expectations are not being met. In such a distinctive format, every celebrity is pitting against itself to win its case and determine whether he or she will make it through the most extreme test in their lives. As confirmed by Fox it will air on Thursday, September 25, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

