My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2: Big Decisions, New Drama, And An Emotional Choice That Changes Everything

The first season of My Life with the Walter Boys ended with a humungous cliff-hanger and the question on every other person is what about the next season, who will be taken by Jackie Howard next? Does she want to go back to the sweet and predictable Alex who had been a revelation to her to the wild, tempestuous relationship she has had with bad-boy Cole? It is a classic love triangle: a storm of grief and self-discovery that Jackie struggles through.

Her shift to Colorado went first and foremost as a question of survival over the loss of a loved one but it swiftly evolved as a journey through the convulsions of her new existence, one in which she has two brothers who are extremely different. The last episode, being the part where she kissed Cole upon leaving a long note to Alex, has given the fans anticipation of a bombastic season 2. Emotions are running stronger than ever, and the decision made by Jackie will be akin to throwing proverbial stones in the Walter family, as things will affect not only her, but also it will ripple through her family.

Jackie’s Love Triangle: Team Alex vs. Team Cole

The decision that Jackie makes is not only of the person she wants to be with but also who she wants to be. Alex is a symbol of safety and stability and the future that reflects her previous life – the one she lost. He is consoling and understands her grief and he is comforting. Yet their relationship very much seems a bond of empathetic friendship as opposed to a passionate love affair.

Cole on the contrary is the opposite of that. He is volatile, rough, and he brings to the table chemistry that cannot be denied which causes Jackie to leave her comfort zone. They are in a relationship filled with tension and passion which is making her feel a part of her which she had no knowledge of. Alex is the boy-next-door, whereas Cole is the forbidden fruit and the fact that Jackie gave him a kiss indicates that she is willing to take a chance and go with something new.

Season 2 Predictions: The Aftermath and New Beginnings

Season 2 will surely begin where the finale started and will address what the consequences of the decision of Jackie are. Indeed, Alex will feel heartbroken and betrayed and the relations between the brothers will be extremely tense. The show will explore more Jackie as the individual and Jackie will get to grapple with the aftereffects of her actions. This will not be such an easy task like picking a boy, but it will be her identity.

Will she follow the route of security with Alex or the one to adventure with Cole? The show will focus on the way Jackie is managing her relationships with these brothers and her friends and future as she is still reeling in her original horror. It is going to be an emotional, dramatic, and self-discovery rollercoaster because Jackie has finally made her decision about where her heart lies. My Life With the Walter boys season 2 will be streaming on Netflix from August 28.

