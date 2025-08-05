Saturday Night Live 2025 Premiere: When, Where To Watch, Cast? Here Are The Details!

“Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!” That resonant call will again fill the air as Saturday Night Live prepares for its 51st season. Now that this legendary sketch comedy has crossed the golden 50-mark, it will return with an all-new, innovative form of laughter. So here’s all that you need to know about the premiere, about how to watch, and what’s fresh gossip on the cast.

SNL: Premiere Date And How To Watch

SNL Season 51 will be broadcast live on October 4, 2025, in the hour of 11:30/10:30 c on NBC and streamed via Peacock. The following day, episodes will be available on Peacock, perfect for cord-cutters and those who wanted to relive the season.

This will mark the exposure of SNL (October 11, 1975) with a look back at its history. Expect political sketches playing off the election, with hosts and musical guests announced in September.

Casts Updates and Rumours

Returning, by and large, will be the Season 50 cast, including Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Kenan Thompson, and “Weekend Update” anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost. No person has left yet. Joining last season as featured players were newcomers Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline, and there are rumblings of 1-3 additional new faces.

Rumours of exits are circulating, however, as both Heidi Gardner and Bowen Yang teased new ventures. Vague references to “change” by Kenan Thompson have fans eagerly speculating on a shakeup in the cast.

What Next for SNL

It’s a new season, and it’s post-golden anniversary: number 51, with creator Lorne Michaels at the helm. Tina Fey is up there on the list of frontrunners to take over. Expect sharp political satire, viral sketches, and pop-in cameos from possibly former SNL stars like Bill Hader.

The landmark thousandth episode of this season is sure to be surprising. Fans are hoping for character-driven comedy rather than stand-up, in line with Michaels’s rumored focus in casting. Stay onboard for a free-wheeling season of humorous culture commentary.

