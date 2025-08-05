Did Meghan Markle Steal Pamela Anderson’s Cooking Show? Naked Gun Star Reacts, Watch!

In a media frenzy, fans labeled Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, an unabashed copy of Pamela Anderson’s Pamela’s Cooking With Love. In the latest, Anderson herself goes on record with a heartfelt opinion on the whole affair that has generated the greatest buzz in tabloids and social media.

Pamela Anderson hadn’t heard of With Love by Meghan. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KJ0SEHVEcj — FAN of the Prince & Princess of Wales (@TribesBritannia) August 4, 2025

The Copycat Claims Spark Debate

With With Love, Meghan launching on March 4, 2025, just one week after Anderson’s show began airing on February 26, fans noticed striking similarities. Both utilize rustic kitchens, wicker baskets overflowing with garden-fresh produce, and celebrity guests cooking together.

Chaotic scenes erupted via social media, with one post on X calling Markle’s program a “frame-for-frame copy,” racking up nearly 40,000 views. Anderson’s show was approved for production in February 2023 by Canada’s Flavour Network and had a trailer out by October 2024 before Markle’s teaser had been released in January, granting the whole affair another angle for copying allegations.

Pamela Anderson’s Graceful Response

On 3 August 2025, Anderson discussed the claims with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. Concerning “the rip-off” factor, with 1 being not at all and 10 being tremendously so, she confidently stated “one” and added, “I didn’t invent cooking shows.” Her diplomatic response emphasized that Markle was “just doing her thing.”

Earlier, Anderson’s co-producer, Jesse Fawcett, seconded that idea, describing the comparisons as a “compliment” to their “original, distinctive programming.” Anderson’s team have, however, turned the anger to their advantage by garnering publicity for her show.

Diverse Reactions and Looking Ahead

While Pamela’s Cooking With Love sits at IMDb with a score of 9.8/10, With Love, Meghan has undergone nothing short of pelting criticism to gather a pathetic score of just 2.4/10. UK entertainment papers gave it just one star, with The Independent calling it “trivial.”

And yet, the show has secured a second season, a relic of what looks like Netflix’s goodwill, despite reported termination of Markle’s hundred million-dollar plus deal. Cut off from Anderson had remained steady, still promoting her series, proving yet again that authenticity is greater than controversy in the food world.

