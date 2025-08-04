Natasha Richardson’s Sister’s Reaction To Hollywood’s Hot Affair, Comments On Pamela Anderson’s Post With Liam Neeson

The stirrings of Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson’s budding romance had Hollywood buzzing, fans are in awe with their adorable and authentic relationship. The recent highlight of this romance is Joely Richardson, Natasha Richardson’s sister’s reaction which fanned the flames yet again with her comment.

Joely Richardson’s Subtle Support Sets Fans On Fire

On August 1, 2025, Joely Richardson, who happens to be the young sister of the late actress to , Natasha Richardson, posted the seven red heart emojis under an Instagram post by Pamela Anderson that included snuggled-up shots of Neeson and Anderson, which advocated the promotional events for their film, The Naked Gun.

According to reports by Us Weekly, probably Joely’s act is a sweet endorsement of Neeson’s latest romantic endeavor, coming 16 years onward from when Natasha was fatally struck by a skiing accident in 2009. Commenters flooded the post such as “Very sweet of you” as well as “Classy and loving as always,” praising Joely for her graciousness. Joely’s support trace its route from her close relationship with Natasha as a family healing step moving forward, drawing emotional responses through social media.

Chemistry of Liam and Pamela-On and Off Screen

Neeson, 73, and Anderson, 58, met while filming The Naked Gun, where their steamy on-screen relationship as Frank Drebin Jr. and Beth Davenport ignited into a real-life romance. A source confirmed on People on July 29, 2025, that the two are now “smitten with each other”, referring to their romance as “sincere” and still in its beginning stage.

The fact that Neeson publicly admitted to be “madly in love” with Anderson and found her “terrific”, threw the fans in favor of the couple. Whether it be the pretend make-out session they had on the Today show, or Anderson baking Neeson sourdough bread, all of them further fanned the speculation flames.

Neeson married Natasha, who passed away at 45, a marriage full of significance, where they met in a revival of Anna Christie on Broadway in 1993. In a recent letter to The New York Times, he shared how he fell in love with Natasha at the time. Those reflections bring with them so much emotional heaviness in the whole exercise of moving forward.

