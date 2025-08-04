Home > Entertainment > Natasha Richardson’s Sister’s Reaction To Hollywood’s Hot Affair, Comments On Pamela Anderson’s Post With Liam Neeson

Natasha Richardson’s Sister’s Reaction To Hollywood’s Hot Affair, Comments On Pamela Anderson’s Post With Liam Neeson

Lian Neeson and Pamela Anderson has stirred quite a buzz in Hollywood. Natasha Richardson's sister, Joely, blessed Pamela's intimate Instagram post with heart emojis, denoting her sweet approval. The relationship seems to be sizzling with Naked Gun chemistry, fans are relishing in this repulsive new A-list love story!

Liam Neeson & Pamela Anderson’s Hot New Love Gets Natasha’s Sister’s Blessing
Liam Neeson & Pamela Anderson’s Hot New Love Gets Natasha’s Sister’s Blessing

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 4, 2025 02:27:11 IST

The stirrings of Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson’s budding romance had Hollywood buzzing, fans are in awe with their adorable and authentic relationship. The recent highlight of this romance is  Joely Richardson, Natasha Richardson’s sister’s reaction which fanned the flames yet again with her comment.

Joely Richardson’s Subtle Support Sets Fans On Fire

On August 1, 2025, Joely Richardson, who happens to be the young sister of the late actress to , Natasha Richardson, posted the seven red heart emojis under an Instagram post by Pamela Anderson that included snuggled-up shots of Neeson and Anderson, which advocated the promotional events for their film, The Naked Gun.

According to reports by Us Weekly, probably Joely’s act is a sweet endorsement of Neeson’s latest romantic endeavor, coming 16 years onward from when Natasha was fatally struck by a skiing accident in 2009. Commenters flooded the post such as “Very sweet of you” as well as “Classy and loving as always,” praising Joely for her graciousness. Joely’s support trace its route from her close relationship with Natasha as a family healing step moving forward, drawing emotional responses through social media.

Chemistry of Liam and Pamela-On and Off Screen 

Neeson, 73, and Anderson, 58, met while filming The Naked Gun, where their steamy on-screen relationship as Frank Drebin Jr. and Beth Davenport ignited into a real-life romance. A source confirmed on People on July 29, 2025, that the two are now “smitten with each other”, referring to their romance as “sincere” and still in its beginning stage.

The fact that Neeson publicly admitted to be “madly in love” with Anderson and found her “terrific”, threw the fans in favor of the couple. Whether it be the pretend make-out session they had on the Today show, or Anderson baking Neeson sourdough bread, all of them further fanned the speculation flames.

Neeson married Natasha, who passed away at 45, a marriage full of significance, where they met in a revival of Anna Christie on Broadway in 1993. In a recent letter to The New York Times, he shared how he fell in love with Natasha at the time. Those reflections bring with them so much emotional heaviness in the whole exercise of moving forward.

Also Read: Harrison Ford Recalls Being Told He Had ‘No Future’ In Hollywood, Was Asked To Copy Elvis Presley

RELATED News

Dhanush Slams Raanjhanaa Re-Release For ‘Stripping’ Film’s Soul, ‘AI-altered Climax Has Completely Disturbed Me’
Oasis Wembley Concert: Man In His 40s Dies In Horrific Fall, What Caused The Tragedy?
Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe Reopens After Shooting, Comedian Responds To Threats, ‘United We Stand Against Violence’
Get Ready For Paramount’s Landman Season 2! When And Where To Watch? The Guide Is Here
From Midsommar To Marriage: Are Florence Pugh and Finn Cole Engaged? Inside Hollywood’s Juicy Love Scoop!

LATEST NEWS

Mosquitoes Carrying West Nile Virus Found in Israel’s Netanya
Is This Golden Era of Indian Chess Or The Best Yet to Come? After D Gukesh, Divya Deshmukh Became the Youngest Woman To Enter the Candidates
Natasha Richardson’s Sister’s Reaction To Hollywood’s Hot Affair, Comments On Pamela Anderson’s Post With Liam Neeson
China Approves 183 Brazilian Coffee Exporters Amid U.S. Tariff Hike
Two Nigerians Found Dead In Delhi’s Chanakya Place, Reason Yet To Be Ascertained
MEA Rejects Claims of India Suspending Bilateral Agreements with the United States
Trade Standoff: Brazil President Demands Equal Treatment for Tariff Discussion with US
Chhattisgarh Will Get New Assembly Building On Nov 1, PM Modi Likely To Attend
At Least 54 Migrants Dead After Boat Sinks Off Yemen Coast
Zero Claim Received Form Political Parties For Addition/Removal Of Electors In Bihar SIR: ECI
Natasha Richardson’s Sister’s Reaction To Hollywood’s Hot Affair, Comments On Pamela Anderson’s Post With Liam Neeson

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Natasha Richardson’s Sister’s Reaction To Hollywood’s Hot Affair, Comments On Pamela Anderson’s Post With Liam Neeson

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Natasha Richardson’s Sister’s Reaction To Hollywood’s Hot Affair, Comments On Pamela Anderson’s Post With Liam Neeson
Natasha Richardson’s Sister’s Reaction To Hollywood’s Hot Affair, Comments On Pamela Anderson’s Post With Liam Neeson
Natasha Richardson’s Sister’s Reaction To Hollywood’s Hot Affair, Comments On Pamela Anderson’s Post With Liam Neeson
Natasha Richardson’s Sister’s Reaction To Hollywood’s Hot Affair, Comments On Pamela Anderson’s Post With Liam Neeson

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?