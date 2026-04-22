Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 7: Tovino Thomas Film Reaches ₹9.82 Cr India Net, ₹11.30 Cr Gross

Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 7

Tovino Thomas starrer Pallichattambi continues its theatrical run with steady momentum despite weekday dips. The Malayalam period action drama has now inched closer to the ₹10 crore mark at the Indian box office by the end of its first week.

According to early estimates, Pallichattambi has collected approximately ₹9.82 crore in India net by Day 7, while the total India gross has reached around ₹11.30 crore. The film witnessed the usual weekday slowdown after a strong weekend, but overall numbers indicate a stable hold.

Day 7 Performance and Weekly Trend

After a solid Sunday performance, the film experienced a noticeable drop on Monday, followed by moderate weekday collections. The first week trend reflects a typical pattern for content-driven Malayalam films, where word-of-mouth plays a crucial role.

The film had earlier collected ₹9.22 crore by Day 6, and the Day 7 addition has helped it move closer to a significant milestone. While occupancy levels dipped during weekdays, the film continues to attract audiences in key regions.

About the Film

Set in the 1950s against the backdrop of Kerala’s socio-political landscape, Pallichattambi blends action with emotional storytelling. Tovino Thomas plays a powerful character tasked with protecting community interests, delivering a performance that has been widely appreciated.

Kayadu Lohar stars as Rebecca, a strong and principled woman whose character adds emotional depth to the narrative. The film is directed by Dijo Jose Antony and also features a special cameo by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Kayadu Lohar Expresses Gratitude

Amid the film’s theatrical run, Kayadu Lohar shared a heartfelt note reflecting on her journey with Pallichattambi. She described the experience as deeply personal and fulfilling, calling her character Rebecca one of the most special roles of her career.

She also thanked co-star Tovino Thomas, director Dijo Jose Antony, and the entire team for their efforts, while expressing gratitude to the audience for their continued support.

Audience and Critical Response

Early audience reactions highlight the film’s grand visuals, strong period setting, and intense action sequences. Tovino Thomas’ screen presence has been one of the major talking points, while Kayadu Lohar’s performance has received praise for its sincerity.

The film’s emotional core and historical backdrop have resonated with viewers, helping it maintain a steady run despite weekday declines.

Disclaimer: The box office figures mentioned above are based on estimates and various publicly available sources. Actual numbers may vary as official data is updated. The information is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only.