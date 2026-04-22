LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Balen Shah Hyderabad drug news nida khan DJ Refuses To Play After Baraat MP Katni Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business hardik pandya karnataka asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Balen Shah Hyderabad drug news nida khan DJ Refuses To Play After Baraat MP Katni Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business hardik pandya karnataka asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Balen Shah Hyderabad drug news nida khan DJ Refuses To Play After Baraat MP Katni Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business hardik pandya karnataka asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Balen Shah Hyderabad drug news nida khan DJ Refuses To Play After Baraat MP Katni Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business hardik pandya karnataka asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Balen Shah Hyderabad drug news nida khan DJ Refuses To Play After Baraat MP Katni Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business hardik pandya karnataka asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Balen Shah Hyderabad drug news nida khan DJ Refuses To Play After Baraat MP Katni Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business hardik pandya karnataka asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Balen Shah Hyderabad drug news nida khan DJ Refuses To Play After Baraat MP Katni Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business hardik pandya karnataka asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Balen Shah Hyderabad drug news nida khan DJ Refuses To Play After Baraat MP Katni Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business hardik pandya karnataka asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 7: Tovino Thomas Film Reaches ₹9.82 Cr India Net, ₹11.30 Cr Gross

Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 7: Tovino Thomas Film Reaches ₹9.82 Cr India Net, ₹11.30 Cr Gross

Pallichattambi box office collection day 7 update: Tovino Thomas starrer earns ₹9.82 crore India net and ₹11.30 crore gross. Check the latest earnings, occupancy trends, cast, and audience response.

Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 7: Tovino Thomas Film Reaches ₹9.82 Cr India Net, ₹11.30 Cr Gross
Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 7: Tovino Thomas Film Reaches ₹9.82 Cr India Net, ₹11.30 Cr Gross

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: April 22, 2026 15:43:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 7: Tovino Thomas Film Reaches ₹9.82 Cr India Net, ₹11.30 Cr Gross

Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 7

Tovino Thomas starrer Pallichattambi continues its theatrical run with steady momentum despite weekday dips. The Malayalam period action drama has now inched closer to the ₹10 crore mark at the Indian box office by the end of its first week.

According to early estimates, Pallichattambi has collected approximately ₹9.82 crore in India net by Day 7, while the total India gross has reached around ₹11.30 crore. The film witnessed the usual weekday slowdown after a strong weekend, but overall numbers indicate a stable hold.

Day 7 Performance and Weekly Trend

After a solid Sunday performance, the film experienced a noticeable drop on Monday, followed by moderate weekday collections. The first week trend reflects a typical pattern for content-driven Malayalam films, where word-of-mouth plays a crucial role.

You Might Be Interested In

The film had earlier collected ₹9.22 crore by Day 6, and the Day 7 addition has helped it move closer to a significant milestone. While occupancy levels dipped during weekdays, the film continues to attract audiences in key regions.

About the Film

Set in the 1950s against the backdrop of Kerala’s socio-political landscape, Pallichattambi blends action with emotional storytelling. Tovino Thomas plays a powerful character tasked with protecting community interests, delivering a performance that has been widely appreciated.

Kayadu Lohar stars as Rebecca, a strong and principled woman whose character adds emotional depth to the narrative. The film is directed by Dijo Jose Antony and also features a special cameo by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Kayadu Lohar Expresses Gratitude

Amid the film’s theatrical run, Kayadu Lohar shared a heartfelt note reflecting on her journey with Pallichattambi. She described the experience as deeply personal and fulfilling, calling her character Rebecca one of the most special roles of her career.

She also thanked co-star Tovino Thomas, director Dijo Jose Antony, and the entire team for their efforts, while expressing gratitude to the audience for their continued support.

Audience and Critical Response

Early audience reactions highlight the film’s grand visuals, strong period setting, and intense action sequences. Tovino Thomas’ screen presence has been one of the major talking points, while Kayadu Lohar’s performance has received praise for its sincerity.

The film’s emotional core and historical backdrop have resonated with viewers, helping it maintain a steady run despite weekday declines.

Disclaimer: The box office figures mentioned above are based on estimates and various publicly available sources. Actual numbers may vary as official data is updated. The information is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Vaazha 2 OTT Release Date: Here’s When And Where To Watch The Malayalam Comedy-Drama Online | Check Details Inside

Unchosen Netflix Series Review: Cast, Plot & Why This Psychological Cult Thriller Is Gripping and Dark

Who Is Vinod Suryavanshi? Panchayat Actor’s Explosive Caste Bias Claim Stuns Fans, Says Temple Doors Still Remain Closed To Him

Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Dispute: ‘Don 3’ Row Sees Breakthrough As Dhurandhar 2 Actor Agrees To Return ₹10 Crore Signing Amount

Citadel Season 2 Trailer Out: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With High-Octane Action — Release Date Inside

LATEST NEWS

Why Is Iran Angry With Asim Munir: How Pakistan’s Field Marshal Tried To Bridge Tehran-US Tensions And Why The Plan Is Now Backfiring?

UP Board Result 2026 to Be Declared Tomorrow, Check UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Results on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 7: Tovino Thomas Film Reaches ₹9.82 Cr India Net, ₹11.30 Cr Gross

KRK vs PSZ, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the Word

West Bengal Elections 2026: Yogi Adityanath Tears Into Mamata Banerjee Over Industrial Decline and Cultural Disrespect: ‘Bengal Is At The Bottom’

Amravati Viral Sex Scandal: Watch Video Of Accused Ayaan Ahmed Seen Limping In Custody, Police Extends Custody Till April 27

Students from Parul University Secure TCS Placements with Outstanding Packages Ranging from Rs 3.46LPA to Rs 9LPA

Lenskart Bindi–Tilak Row: Man Buys Glasses From Store, Smashes Them On Camera, Says ‘Hindu Se Itni Nafrat Kyu’; Internet Reacts…

Dubai Schools Fee Shock: No Refunds for Online Classes, KHDA Clarifies New April 2026 Rules

Space Investment Jumps To $7.95 Billion In Q1 2026 As SpaceX IPO Buzz Drives Funding Surge

Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 7: Tovino Thomas Film Reaches ₹9.82 Cr India Net, ₹11.30 Cr Gross

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 7: Tovino Thomas Film Reaches ₹9.82 Cr India Net, ₹11.30 Cr Gross

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 7: Tovino Thomas Film Reaches ₹9.82 Cr India Net, ₹11.30 Cr Gross
Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 7: Tovino Thomas Film Reaches ₹9.82 Cr India Net, ₹11.30 Cr Gross
Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 7: Tovino Thomas Film Reaches ₹9.82 Cr India Net, ₹11.30 Cr Gross
Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 7: Tovino Thomas Film Reaches ₹9.82 Cr India Net, ₹11.30 Cr Gross

QUICK LINKS