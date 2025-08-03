Home > Entertainment > Harrison Ford Recalls Being Told He Had ‘No Future’ In Hollywood, Was Asked To Copy Elvis Presley

Harrison Ford Recalls Being Told He Had ‘No Future’ In Hollywood, Was Asked To Copy Elvis Presley

Harrison Ford recalls being told he had “no future” in Hollywood during his early days at Columbia Pictures. Advised to change his name and copy Elvis’s hairstyle, Ford refused and went on to become a legend with iconic roles in Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Blade Runner.

Shah Rukh Khan's critically acclaimed performance in Swades lost in the National Awards race to Saif Ali Khan in 2004
Harrison Ford

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 3, 2025 19:48:30 IST

Actor Harrison Ford revealed how, early in his career, he was told he lacked the necessary skills to succeed in Hollywood.

In the 1960s, Ford was a young actor under contract at Columbia Pictures, making just USD150 a week for his very first on-screen appearance in ‘Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round’, reported People.

When he was called into the studio’s head of new talent’s office, he expected feedback or encouragement. Instead, he was confronted with the stark truth. The executive told him, bluntly, that he had “no future in the business.”

The same executive suggested Ford should consider changing his name and getting a slick, Elvis Presley-style haircut to have any shot in the industry, according to People.

“He wanted me to change my name. He thought that Harrison Ford was too pretentious a name for a young man, and then he asked me to get my hair cut like Elvis Presley,” said Ford, adding, “That I didn’t go along with.”

Ford left the gig and was determined to find success on his terms. “I lasted about a year and a half of a seven-year contract,” he revealed.

Years later, after he had already become a household name, the ace star met the same executive. “I met him later across a crowded room,” Ford recalled. “He had sent me a card on which he had written, ‘I missed my guess.’

And I looked around and couldn’t remember which one he was, but then he nodded at me and smiled, and I thought, ‘Oh, yeah, I know you.’ “

He’s now best known for playing daring heroes like Han Solo, Indiana Jones, and Rick Deckard in Blade Runner. However, his range has extended into dramas like Witness, thrillers like The Fugitive, and even comedies and romantic films like Working Girl and The Age of Adeline, as per the outlet.

He’s worked with directors like Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, and Peter Weir, and he continues to headline major films and streaming series to this day, according to People magazine. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: BTS’ V Delights Fans By Surprising Best Friend Park Bo Gum During Emotional Finale, Celebrating Their Unbreakable Bond In Style

Tags: Harrison Fordlatest hollywood news

RELATED News

Who Is Karishma Kotak? WCL Anchor Gets Awkward On LIVE TV After Owner Tells ‘I’m Going To Propose To You’
Aneet Padda Was An Intern At THIS Organization Before She Tasted Success With Saiyaara, Reveals Her LinkedIn Profile
Was Tamannaah Bhatia Briefly Married To Abdul Razzaq? Actress Clears The Air, Also Denies Dating Rumours With Virat Kohli
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Makes New Record In Kerala, Becomes First Telugu Film To Gross Rs. 1 Crore
Anirudh Faces Heat After Admitting To Using ChatGPT For Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Says, ‘Completely Normal To Use AI’

LATEST NEWS

Lando Norris Wins The Hungarian Grand Prix 2025!
New UK Law Targets People-Smuggling Ads Online Amid Surge in Channel Crossings
Twin Voter IDs? Tejashwi Yadav in Election Commission’s Crosshairs
School Assembly News Headlines August 3, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Prisoner No 15528: Former MP Prajwal Revanna Assigned Prisoner Number And Other News Updates
Red Bull’s Season Over? Max Verstappen Declares No More Wins!
Australia’s East Sees Rare Snow, Storms and Flooding in ‘Unusual’ Weather Event
Trade and Nuclear: Pakistan Endorses Iran’s Atomic Goals Amid USD 8 Billion Business Deal
Israel’s Ben-Gvir Says He Prayed at Al-Aqsa – Why the Mosque Remains a Flashpoint in the Middle East
Tejashwi Yadav Asked By The EC To Hand Over The Voter Card For Probe
Ruben Amorim vs Sir Alex Ferguson: Who Will Last Longer?
Harrison Ford Recalls Being Told He Had ‘No Future’ In Hollywood, Was Asked To Copy Elvis Presley

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Harrison Ford Recalls Being Told He Had ‘No Future’ In Hollywood, Was Asked To Copy Elvis Presley

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Harrison Ford Recalls Being Told He Had ‘No Future’ In Hollywood, Was Asked To Copy Elvis Presley
Harrison Ford Recalls Being Told He Had ‘No Future’ In Hollywood, Was Asked To Copy Elvis Presley
Harrison Ford Recalls Being Told He Had ‘No Future’ In Hollywood, Was Asked To Copy Elvis Presley
Harrison Ford Recalls Being Told He Had ‘No Future’ In Hollywood, Was Asked To Copy Elvis Presley

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?