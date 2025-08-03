Harrison Ford Recalls Being Told He Had ‘No Future’ In Hollywood, Was Asked To Copy Elvis Presley

Actor Harrison Ford revealed how, early in his career, he was told he lacked the necessary skills to succeed in Hollywood.

In the 1960s, Ford was a young actor under contract at Columbia Pictures, making just USD150 a week for his very first on-screen appearance in ‘Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round’, reported People.

When he was called into the studio’s head of new talent’s office, he expected feedback or encouragement. Instead, he was confronted with the stark truth. The executive told him, bluntly, that he had “no future in the business.”

The same executive suggested Ford should consider changing his name and getting a slick, Elvis Presley-style haircut to have any shot in the industry, according to People.

“He wanted me to change my name. He thought that Harrison Ford was too pretentious a name for a young man, and then he asked me to get my hair cut like Elvis Presley,” said Ford, adding, “That I didn’t go along with.”

Ford left the gig and was determined to find success on his terms. “I lasted about a year and a half of a seven-year contract,” he revealed.

Years later, after he had already become a household name, the ace star met the same executive. “I met him later across a crowded room,” Ford recalled. “He had sent me a card on which he had written, ‘I missed my guess.’

And I looked around and couldn’t remember which one he was, but then he nodded at me and smiled, and I thought, ‘Oh, yeah, I know you.’ “

He’s now best known for playing daring heroes like Han Solo, Indiana Jones, and Rick Deckard in Blade Runner. However, his range has extended into dramas like Witness, thrillers like The Fugitive, and even comedies and romantic films like Working Girl and The Age of Adeline, as per the outlet.

He’s worked with directors like Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, and Peter Weir, and he continues to headline major films and streaming series to this day, according to People magazine.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: BTS’ V Delights Fans By Surprising Best Friend Park Bo Gum During Emotional Finale, Celebrating Their Unbreakable Bond In Style