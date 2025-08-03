BTS’ V Delights Fans By Surprising Best Friend Park Bo Gum During Emotional Finale, Celebrating Their Unbreakable Bond In Style

The last episode of KBS2 music talk show The Seasons – Park Bo Gum’s Cantabile was an emotional experience for host Park Bo Gum, and a special video message from his good friend, BTS’ V, made the moment all the more memorable. Both stars’ fans were touched by the touching gesture, which V sent from the US where he is busy working on BTS’s new album. V’s virtual cameo, a shock to Park Bo Gum and viewers, proved their close and true friendship.

A hearty salutation, with profound regret for not being physically present, and good wishes for his friend, emphasized the strong bond that they share despite busy schedules and international commitments. The moment was not only a heart-wroken exhibition of starry friendship but was also a strong reminder how enduring real friendship can be.

V’s Message and BTS’s Future Plans

In his surprise video, V explained that he was not able to attend the show’s finale in person due to being in the United States preparing for BTS’s upcoming album. This news excited ARMYs (BTS fans) globally since V also teased a “cool album” to be released next spring.

Taehyung’s video message to his long time close friend Actor Park Bogum on his show finale Cantible! 🐯Hello! I’m BTS V. Since it’s Bogum hyung’s Cantabile finale, I’ve filmed this video. Bogum hyung sent me a text, ‘Taehyungah do you want to come on?’ But because of our next… pic.twitter.com/MhrWXL3gxd — Taehyung Naver || 네이버 김태형 (@naver_taehyung) August 1, 2025







The Lasting Tie of Two Stars

The most well-established relationship among BTS-V and Park Bo Gum has been well-accepted among fans. They have been seen going out on several occasions like vacations or even public appearances. Recently, they spent time together at a fashion week event in Paris as both were brand ambassadors for Celine.

Their friendship is warm evidence of how two of South Korea’s biggest stars, even at the crush of their respective works, can have a real link. V’s touching video message on such a significant day of Park Bo Gum’s show finale reaffirmed their standing as possibly one of the most popular and envied friendships in the entertainment world.

