From RIIZE to XngHan: Seunghan's Solo Comeback, 'Waste No Time' Unveiled

Unfurling within a sphere of whispers is the transition of ex-RIIZE star Seunghan into XngHan, debuting with Waste No Time under XngHan&Xoul. With the scandal of exiting RIIZE and leaked photos, is this a comeback? Is this Seoul showcase his last step to redemption?

Ex-RIIZE Star Seunghan Shines as XngHan&Xoul
Ex-RIIZE Star Seunghan Shines as XngHan&Xoul

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 1, 2025 15:50:00 IST

Former RIIZE member Seunghan has returned as XngHan and launched his solo career through the electrifying single “Waste No Time”, and the brand-new XngHan&Xoul. It’s an exciting sign that the long-awaited comeback for the K-pop star has come and involves electrifying music and ever-surprising collaborations.

Seunghan’s Brand-New Identity by XngHan&Xoul

So, Seunghan transformed to XngHan and on July 31, 2025, launched his solo venture with the single album Waste No Time. The stage name “XngHan,” stylized with an “X” for infinite potential and crossover, corresponds to his desire to escape from K-pop conventions. Thus, his brand XngHan&Xoul becomes a hub for collaboration, where “Xoul” representing a rotating crew of creatives like dancers, stylists, and artists.

For his debut, XngHan partnered pro dancers Kyohong and Yul, delivering a performance-driven spectacle to showcase his unsurpassed craft in dancing. This unique approach sets him apart, creating a crew-like concept reminiscent of a K-pop group but a soloist’s freedom.

Waste No Time: A Bold Musical Statement

The title track, Waste No Time, is an electronic dance anthem pulsating with bright synths, bold bass, and catchy melodies. Its lyrics capture youthful determination, reflecting XngHan’s journey post-RIIZE. The B-side, Heavenly Blue, blends chill house and EDM pop, exposing his tender vocals and songwriting touch.

Filmed in the vast plains of Mongolia, the Waste No Time music video symbolizes boundless possibilities, with XngHan and his crew leaping through dynamic visuals. The summery vibes have received praises from fans as it is perfect for a summer driving evening or a relaxed night.

Seunghan Rising Above Controversy

Seunghan’s departure from RIIZE in October 2024 after having a year-long hiatus due to the leaking of pre-debut photos, sparked thousands of debates. Even though there was a backlash from some of the Korean fans, international supporters rallied behind him, criticizing the authorities of SM Entertainment regarding their actions.

The solo debut of XngHan is a triumphant return, showing how he is still standing strong. And, of course, he is going to debut on Music Bank and Inkigayo and hold a showcase in Seoul-worthy terms of redefining his legacy with passion and creativity.

