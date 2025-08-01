Home > Entertainment > K-Pop Takes Over Lollapalooza Chicago 2025: How to Stream TWICE, BOYNEXTDOOR And KATSEYE Live?

Lollapalooza Chicago 2025 ignites Grant Park from July 31-August 3 with a K-pop twist, featuring popular bands TWICE, BOYNEXTDOOR and KATSEYE. Are you ready to stream these electrifying performances? We are here to guide you!

K-Pop Lineup For Lollapalooza Chicago 2025
Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 1, 2025 15:02:00 IST

Lollapalooza Chicago 2025, from July 31 to August 3 in Grant Park, is going to be historic with the headlining of the K-pop darlings TWICE, along with incoming stars BOYNEXTDOOR and KATSEYE. Trust me, you guys are not ready for these electrifying lineup, it is going to on another level, so K-pop fans are you ready? Here is everything you need to know about catching these performances.

Historic Headlining Moment for TWICE

Fan’s favourite. K-pop girl band TWICE is going to set the stage ablaze with their performance on Saturday, August 2, at 10:40 p.m. ET on Channel 1. Fresh from wrapping up their 2023 Ready To Be world tour, which sold out stadiums such as SoFi and MetLife, this set promises to embellish their extravagant performance.

Expect to hear hits such as “The Feels” and new songs from their July 2025 album, FOUR. Fans, known as ONCE, are buzzing on social media, anticipating a titillating performance with ornate choreography and vivid energy.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s Energetic Fest Debut 

HYBE’s BOYNEXTDOOR, which is made up of Jaehyun, Sungho, Riwoo, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak, will perform on Sunday, August 3, at 5:40 p.m. ET on Channel 1. They are known for relatable lyrics and self-produced tracks like “Earth, Wind, & Fire,” and their set for Lollapalooza comes just after the Knock On Vol.1 Tour- the last show happening just a few days earlier.

ONEDOOR fans can expect colorful choreography and songs from their upcoming album, No Genre. The group’s participation also includes headlining an aftershow at the House of Blues on August 2 to make waves during their U.S. festival debut.

KATSEYE’s Global Appeal Shines

The multinational girl group KATSEYE is under the aegis of HYBE and Geffen Records, and they perform on Sunday, August 3, at 6:50 p.m. ET on Channel 1. Their members are Sophia, Manon, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and the figurehead Yoonchae, and hits like “Debut” and “Flame” form their set list.

KATSEYE just debuted in 2024, marking a milestone with their appearance in Lollapalooza with a promising and electrifying performance.

How to Watch These Performances Live? 

Hulu’s livestream starts at 5:05 p.m. ET every day and will be available to all subscribers, including Disney+/Hulu bundle subscribers. Non-subscribers can subscribe to a 30-day free trial to stream TWICE, BOYNEXTDOOR, and KATSEYE in all their glory at Lollapalooza.

