Home > Entertainment > Aanand L Rai Slams Unauthorized AI Remake Of ‘Raanjhanaa’: Calls It A Soulless Betrayal Of Human Creativity And Consent

Aanand L Rai Slams Unauthorized AI Remake Of ‘Raanjhanaa’: Calls It A Soulless Betrayal Of Human Creativity And Consent

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai criticizes the AI-altered re-release of Raanjhanaa, calling it unauthorized and deeply disrespectful. He emphasizes that the film's soul, created by humans, cannot be replicated by machines.

Aanand L Rai slams AI remake of Raanjhanaa as a creative betrayal.
Aanand L Rai slams AI remake of Raanjhanaa as a creative betrayal.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 31, 2025 17:35:16 IST

Amid the growing tensions over the AI-altered re-release of Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor starrer ‘Raanjhanaa,’ filmmaker Aanand L Rai has strongly voiced his opposition on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Rai shared a long note, calling the recent events “deeply upsetting. “The past three weeks have been surreal and deeply upsetting. To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it’s been done. And yet, in the middle of all this, the support and solidarity from the industry, our audiences, and the larger creative community has reminded me of what Raanjhanaa stood for in the first place – connection, courage, and truth. I’m deeply grateful for that,” he wrote.



AI vs. Art: ‘Raanjhanaa’ Ignites Creative Ownership Debate

The filmmaker further asserted that he did not support or endorse the AI-altered version of ‘Raanjhanaa,’ stating that it is unauthorised. “I had no role in it. Neither did the team that made the film. And whatever it claims to be, it is not the film we intended or made. This was never just a film to us. It was shaped by human hands, human flaws, and human feeling. What’s now being circulated is not a tribute. It is a reckless takeover that strips the work of its intent, its context, and its soul. The idea that our work can be taken and modified by a machine, then dressed up as innovation, is deeply disrespectful. To cloak a film’s emotional legacy in a synthetic cape without consent is not a creative act. It’s an abject betrayal of everything we built,” he continued in the post.

Rai concluded the post by acknowledging the hard work done by the original team of the film, including the writer, the actors, the composer, the lyricist, the technicians, and the entire crew. Following the announcement of the AI-altered version of ‘Raanjhanaa,’ Aanand L Rai had expressed deep concerns over the makers’ rights and consent. Featuring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles, the film was released in 2013 and was a critical and commercial success. Over the years, ‘Raanjhanaa’ has maintained a cult status among viewers.

Also Read: How Alia Bhatt Starrer Jirga’s Failure Shattered Vasan Bala Dream

Tags: Aanand L Rai RaanjhanaaAI in BollywoodRaanjhanaa AI remake

RELATED News

How Alia Bhatt Starrer Jirga’s Failure Shattered Vasan Bala Dream
K-Drama Star Jo Jung Suk And Gummy’s Family Grows, Second Baby On The Way!
Asha Parekh Shares Heartwarming Dinner Photo With Helen And Waheeda Rehman, Fans Celebrate The Nostalgic Moment
Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad And Redefines Men’s Style With Bold and Confident Fashion Choices
BTS’ V and Jon Batiste Collab? Fans Are Not Ready For This Jazz-Kpop Fusion

LATEST NEWS

US Tariffs: India Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest, Piyush Goyal Tells Parliament
India’s Toss Losing Streak Hits Unlikely 1-in-32,768 Odds In 15th Straight Defeat
Aanand L Rai Slams Unauthorized AI Remake Of ‘Raanjhanaa’: Calls It A Soulless Betrayal Of Human Creativity And Consent
Telangana BJP Chief Welcomes Malegaon Verdict, Slams Congress Over ‘Conspiracy and Betrayal’
India-England Series Boosts Ashes 2025-26 Ticket Sales, Opening Day Seats Sold Out
Assam Actress Nandini Kashyap Sent To Two-Day Police Custody After Bail Plea Rejected In Hit-and-Run Case
Explained: What Is Anti-Defection Law Under Schedule 10? The Apex Court Orders Telangana Speaker To Decide On BRS MLAs’ Disqualification
How Does India Get Russian Oil? Inside The Complex Supply Chain And Its Challenges
Solar Eclipse August 2, 2025: Not Visible in India, Sutak Kaal Skipped — Read Precautions for Pregnant Women
Russian Missile Hits Kyiv, Leaves 7 Killed, 82 Injured
Aanand L Rai Slams Unauthorized AI Remake Of ‘Raanjhanaa’: Calls It A Soulless Betrayal Of Human Creativity And Consent

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aanand L Rai Slams Unauthorized AI Remake Of ‘Raanjhanaa’: Calls It A Soulless Betrayal Of Human Creativity And Consent

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aanand L Rai Slams Unauthorized AI Remake Of ‘Raanjhanaa’: Calls It A Soulless Betrayal Of Human Creativity And Consent
Aanand L Rai Slams Unauthorized AI Remake Of ‘Raanjhanaa’: Calls It A Soulless Betrayal Of Human Creativity And Consent
Aanand L Rai Slams Unauthorized AI Remake Of ‘Raanjhanaa’: Calls It A Soulless Betrayal Of Human Creativity And Consent
Aanand L Rai Slams Unauthorized AI Remake Of ‘Raanjhanaa’: Calls It A Soulless Betrayal Of Human Creativity And Consent

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?