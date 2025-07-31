Home > Entertainment > How Alia Bhatt Starrer Jirga’s Failure Shattered Vasan Bala Dream

How Alia Bhatt Starrer Jirga’s Failure Shattered Vasan Bala Dream

Vasan Bala's dream of owning a home was dashed after Jigra underperformed at the box office. Despite the financial setback, he remains creatively undeterred, working on new scripts and staying rooted in his passion for filmmaking.

Vasan Bala Rises Strong After Jigra Setback
Vasan Bala Rises Strong After Jigra Setback

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 31, 2025 16:48:00 IST

For director Vasan Bala, the release of his highly anticipated film Jigra, featuring Alia Bhatt, was supposed to be the turning point, the door to a life of greater luxury. Rumors in the trade suggested the film would be his biggest money earner till date, a venture that would establish him and perchance, for once, free him of the stigma of leased housing.

But the box office had other ideas. Jigra underachieved dramatically, so Bala was not in some new dreamhouse, but still living in his rented residence, a harsh reminder of the industry’s sometimes brutal realities.

The Box Office Aftershock: Financial Fallout

Jigra’s box office performance handed a “sucker punch” to Vasan Bala. Produced on a budget of some ₹80 crore, the film could not even manage to reach the mark of ₹60 crore globally, a huge shortfall which didn’t just affect the producers but also Vasan Bala’s personal dreams.

Bala himself has publicly admitted the failure, confessing that box office figures were his to provide, considering the faith reposed in him by a performer like Alia Bhatt and a production company like Dharma Productions. This box office failure personally dashed his long-standing dream of purchasing his own house, relegating him to a rented life in Mumbai’s Juhu.

Creative Resilience: Navigating the Aftermath

In spite of the disappointing box office results, Vasan Bala has been incredibly strong. He insists that he is proud of Jigra and of the experience of collaborating with Alia Bhatt, whom he commends for her phenomenal work ethic and vision. Immediately after, there were reports of Bala visiting even a Mani Ratnam film set for a couple of days, just to be around a film crew, a poignant reminder of his deep passion for filmmaking even when smitten by professional disappointment.

Though commercial success eludes him this time with Jigra, Bala has informed that some new scripts are in the pipe, which suggests the creative spirit is still very much undimmed. His career path, including highly praised films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Monica, O My Darling, is one of a director who does not hesitate to take risks. That the Indian commercial imperative of the industry ensures that prospects for funding future endeavors rest upon previous box office success, though, means that the way ahead for Bala is going to be a difficult one, but one that will certainly be resolved with determination.

Also Read: Aavan Jaavan: Hrithik And Kiara’s On-Screen Chemistry In War 2’s New Single Gets Mixed Reactions – Romance Flickers, But Fails to Ignite Real Fireworks

Tags: jigraJigra box office failureVasan Bala

RELATED News

Rashmika Mandanna’s Heatfelt Post For Rumoured Beau Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom,’ ‘I Know How Much This Means to You!’
K-Drama Star Jo Jung Suk And Gummy’s Family Grows, Second Baby On The Way!
Asha Parekh Shares Heartwarming Dinner Photo With Helen And Waheeda Rehman, Fans Celebrate The Nostalgic Moment
Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad And Redefines Men’s Style With Bold and Confident Fashion Choices
BTS’ V and Jon Batiste Collab? Fans Are Not Ready For This Jazz-Kpop Fusion

LATEST NEWS

US Tariffs: India Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest, Piyush Goyal Tells Parliament
India’s Toss Losing Streak Hits Unlikely 1-in-32,768 Odds In 15th Straight Defeat
Telangana BJP Chief Welcomes Malegaon Verdict, Slams Congress Over ‘Conspiracy and Betrayal’
India-England Series Boosts Ashes 2025-26 Ticket Sales, Opening Day Seats Sold Out
Assam Actress Nandini Kashyap Sent To Two-Day Police Custody After Bail Plea Rejected In Hit-and-Run Case
Explained: What Is Anti-Defection Law Under Schedule 10? The Apex Court Orders Telangana Speaker To Decide On BRS MLAs’ Disqualification
How Alia Bhatt Starrer Jirga’s Failure Shattered Vasan Bala Dream
How Does India Get Russian Oil? Inside The Complex Supply Chain And Its Challenges
Solar Eclipse August 2, 2025: Not Visible in India, Sutak Kaal Skipped — Read Precautions for Pregnant Women
Russian Missile Hits Kyiv, Leaves 7 Killed, 82 Injured
How Alia Bhatt Starrer Jirga’s Failure Shattered Vasan Bala Dream

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Alia Bhatt Starrer Jirga’s Failure Shattered Vasan Bala Dream

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Alia Bhatt Starrer Jirga’s Failure Shattered Vasan Bala Dream
How Alia Bhatt Starrer Jirga’s Failure Shattered Vasan Bala Dream
How Alia Bhatt Starrer Jirga’s Failure Shattered Vasan Bala Dream
How Alia Bhatt Starrer Jirga’s Failure Shattered Vasan Bala Dream

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?