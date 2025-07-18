Aanand L. Rai Speaks Out After Eros Alters Raanjhanaa Ending Without Permission

Aanand L. Rai an Indian film maker known for his beautiful creations, just found out something pretty upsetting. The makers behind Raanjhanaa, Eros International, took it upon themselves to change the movie’s ending. And they did it using AI. But the thing that came out as shocker was being completely anonymous to this situation.

Aanand L. Rai Slams Eros for Using AI to Alter Raanjhanaa Without Consent

Raanjhanaa isn’t just any film It’s a story that’s touched a lot of people and made them fall in love with cinema all over again since it came out back in 2013. The ending, in particular, is what made it special. It gave closure, and it felt right. That’s why fans were surprised when a different version started popping up online.

When Aanand got wind of the changes, he was hurt beyond repair. He said it felt like a slap in the face his vision, his story and most importantly the efforts he put in the film were altered without a heads-up. He put his heart and soul into that ending, and having it messed with like that didn’t sit well was heart breaking and something no film maker expects. It was like questioning his ability co craft movies.

AI in Filmmaking: A Creative Tool or a Threat to Artistic Freedom?

This raises some tricky questions about AI in movies. Sure, it’s a cool tool that can help with effects or edits, but should it ever be used without the filmmaker’s say-so? Lots of people think no. Creative control matters, especially when a story means so much.

Fans are backing Aanand, and many hope this sparks a conversation about respecting artists’ work in the AI age. After all, technology should help storytellers, not rewrite their stories behind their backs.

For now, if you ask Aanand, the original Raanjhanaa ending is the real one the one that counts.