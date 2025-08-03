Aayush Sharma Pens Romantic Birthday Note For Arpita Khan, Praises Her As His Biggest Strength During Tough Health Recovery

Aayush Sharma shared a heartfelt birthday message to his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma, who was his rock during his recovery from declining health, in a very loving gesture on Instagram. After recovering from two back operations, the actor posted a number of sentimental family photos to social media.

This emotional message was a testament to their steadfast support, addressing her as the ‘strongest woman we know.’ The post really moved the fans, and they appreciated the couple’s real connection and Aayush’s open admission about his medical problems. Open display of love by Aayush at this moment when he is focused solely on recovering makes all the more sense of appreciation for what his wife is doing.







Health Recovery Journey

Aayush Sharma has experienced both personal and professional effects from his numerous illnesses, which have played a major role in his life. He disclosed that he has undergone back surgery twice for ignoring a constant pain which has been nagging him since he was shooting a stunt for his film Ruslaan. What he had initially thought of as a muscle strain turned out to be a bigger issue, leading to restrictions in his movement.

In fact, he confessed that the biggest mistake was underestimating the pain; he is still recovering now, and he did finally open up about this as a life experience that changed his perspective towards fitness. He’s opened the reality of health, saying the true ideology of health is about inner well-being, not being fit and having six-pack abs.

Arpita’s Role as a Strength

During his recovery, Aayush has been accompanied by constant support and strength from Arpita Khan Sharma. In his post on social media, he talked about how she, together with their children, made his bed rest a “vacation.” This shows volumes about the strong relationship of the couple and the caring nature of Arpita.

There, for the most part, publicly highlighted romance ensures a view into their deep bonding with Aayush going the extra mile to praise her as his hardest critic and biggest support system. It was not just a birthday salute to Arpita; it was a public declaration thanking her for love, laughter, and support throughout his health scare.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Wife Kiara Advani: ‘My Favourite Face, In Any Place’ – Love In Every Word