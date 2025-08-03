Home > Entertainment > Aayush Sharma Pens Romantic Birthday Note For Arpita Khan, Praises Her As His Biggest Strength During Tough Health Recovery

Aayush Sharma Pens Romantic Birthday Note For Arpita Khan, Praises Her As His Biggest Strength During Tough Health Recovery

Aayush Sharma shared a heartfelt birthday post for Arpita Khan, calling her his biggest strength during his recovery from two back surgeries. The actor expressed gratitude for her unwavering support, sharing family pictures and reflecting on his health journey and lessons on true fitness.

Aayush Sharma’s heartfelt tribute to Arpita during his recovery journey.
Aayush Sharma’s heartfelt tribute to Arpita during his recovery journey.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 3, 2025 15:19:53 IST

Aayush Sharma shared a heartfelt birthday message to his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma, who was his rock during his recovery from declining health, in a very loving gesture on Instagram.  After recovering from two back operations, the actor posted a number of sentimental family photos to social media.

This emotional message was a testament to their steadfast support, addressing her as the ‘strongest woman we know.’ The post really moved the fans, and they appreciated the couple’s real connection and Aayush’s open admission about his medical problems. Open display of love by Aayush at this moment when he is focused solely on recovering makes all the more sense of appreciation for what his wife is doing.



Health Recovery Journey

Aayush Sharma has experienced both personal and professional effects from his numerous illnesses, which have played a major role in his life. He disclosed that he has undergone back surgery twice for ignoring a constant pain which has been nagging him since he was shooting a stunt for his film Ruslaan. What he had initially thought of as a muscle strain turned out to be a bigger issue, leading to restrictions in his movement. 

In fact, he confessed that the biggest mistake was underestimating the pain; he is still recovering now, and he did finally open up about this as a life experience that changed his perspective towards fitness. He’s opened the reality of health, saying the true ideology of health is about inner well-being, not being fit and having six-pack abs.

Arpita’s Role as a Strength

During his recovery, Aayush has been accompanied by constant support and strength from Arpita Khan Sharma. In his post on social media, he talked about how she, together with their children, made his bed rest a “vacation.” This shows volumes about the strong relationship of the couple and the caring nature of Arpita.

There, for the most part, publicly highlighted romance ensures a view into their deep bonding with Aayush going the extra mile to praise her as his hardest critic and biggest support system. It was not just a birthday salute to Arpita; it was a public declaration thanking her for love, laughter, and support throughout his health scare.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Wife Kiara Advani: ‘My Favourite Face, In Any Place’ – Love In Every Word

RELATED News

Shruti Haasan Reveals She Doesn’t Show Any Of Her Movies To Her Father Kamal Haasan Before They Release- Here’s Why!
Kal Penn Reveals He Learned Hindi Through Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Funny And Over-the-Top Plot Lines
Don’t Think It Was The Rape Of Avantika: Tamannaah Bhatia Defends Controversial Baahubali Scene With Prabhas
‘I’m Sick,’ Says Mohit Suri On Why He Didn’t Sign Arijit Singh For Saiyaara
Coolie Trailer Launch: Aamir Khan Touches Rajinikanth’s Feet, Superstar Stops Him, Embraces With Warm Hug

LATEST NEWS

Reel Bonds, Real Feels: Celebrating Iconic Friend Groups In Hindi Films
India’s Industrial Leap: BSNL And NRL Collaborate To Deploy 5G CNPN, Driving Industry 4.0 Forward
Luka Doncic Commits Long-Term To Los Angeles Lakers With USD 165 Million Extension
CM Punk Rocks Marvel-Inspired Fantastic Four Gear At WWE SummerSlam Main Event
Senior Army Officer Allegedly Assaults SpiceJet Staff at Srinagar Airport, Leaving Two Injured
Becky Lynch Reacts To Seth Rollins’ Epic MITB Cash-In At WWE SummerSlam 2025
Who Is Indian-Origin Mathura Sridharan? Ohio’s 12th Solicitor General Trolled Over ‘Bindi’
Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’s 9-Year Journey: Massive Growth, Technological Innovations, And Challenges Ahead
Pope Leo XIV Inspires Young Catholics With A Powerful Message at Jubilee Youth Festival
Shimla JCB Accident Video Goes Viral: Bulldozer Falls 300m Off NH5, Driver Dies After Rescue
Aayush Sharma Pens Romantic Birthday Note For Arpita Khan, Praises Her As His Biggest Strength During Tough Health Recovery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aayush Sharma Pens Romantic Birthday Note For Arpita Khan, Praises Her As His Biggest Strength During Tough Health Recovery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aayush Sharma Pens Romantic Birthday Note For Arpita Khan, Praises Her As His Biggest Strength During Tough Health Recovery
Aayush Sharma Pens Romantic Birthday Note For Arpita Khan, Praises Her As His Biggest Strength During Tough Health Recovery
Aayush Sharma Pens Romantic Birthday Note For Arpita Khan, Praises Her As His Biggest Strength During Tough Health Recovery
Aayush Sharma Pens Romantic Birthday Note For Arpita Khan, Praises Her As His Biggest Strength During Tough Health Recovery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?