Sidharth Malhotra Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Wife Kiara Advani: 'My Favourite Face, In Any Place' – Love In Every Word

Sidharth Malhotra’s sweet birthday post for Kiara Advani, calling her “my favourite face, in any place,” charmed fans. With a new baby and their growing love story, the couple continues to inspire.

Published: July 31, 2025 19:12:00 IST

In the world where celebrity lives are characterized by grand gestures and public displays of affection, the birthday message of Sidharth Malhotra to his wife Kiara Advani stood as one of rest understatement and private declaration. While Kiara celebrated her birthday with evidence of goodness and a radiant photograph of herself, the actor-much to his credit-shared the image on social media. The picture, which looks like it is from one of the personal holidays, had a glowing Kiara in pale pink, capturing an unblemished smile.

His accompanying message, “My favourite face, in any place. Happy Birthday love,” struck a chord with fans and followers alike, reflecting on love that’s intimate and also universally understandable. The straightforwardness of the message and the sincere love that it expressed once again revealed why this couple is a crowd darling.



A New Chapter and a Love Story

This celebration was quite extraordinary for the birthday boy and girl since it was the most suitable moment in the couple’s life, who have just embarked on a whole new dimension. After a fairy-tale wedding in Jaisalmer in 2023, the couple was blessed with a beautiful daughter in July 2025. What many have perceived to be a storybook journey from playing ‘Shershaah’ co-stars to real-life partners has actually been anchored on profound strength and organic connectivity.

From Sidharth’s birthday wish for Kiara, sweetly wishing her as an individual, wife, and new mother, one can say this long-cherished bond is more than a greeting. The love that grew on the sets of the film while they were portraying Captain Vikram Batra and his love interest, Dimple Cheema, has come true in real life in such a beautiful way.

The Strength of a Private Bond

Incredibly charmingly lovable is their ability to keep an entire portion of their relationship private even while fulfilling their urges to socialize together. Theirs is a great contemporary love story being loudly proclaiming but inside very sobered. Right from the dating speculations to a glamorous wedding and then to her announcement of their daughter, they have been meticulously walking the fine line.

Sidharth’s public utterance thanking Kiara for her birthday is an amazing testimony to this very balance, an apparently intimate exhibition of public affection. It suggests that loudest proclamations of love speak to those most unclad, forged from a bond that is private yet deep.

Tags: Bollywood couple newsKiara Advani birthday 2025Sidharth Kiara birthday post

