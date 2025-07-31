Home > Entertainment > Nick Jonas’ Family Post With Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie Steals July Dump With Adorable Curls

Nick Jonas’ Family Post With Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie Steals July Dump With Adorable Curls

Nick Jonas’ July 2025 Instagram dump is pure family goals! Malti Marie, his adorable babygirl with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, stole hearts with her curls, mirroring Nick’s iconic locks. Their beachy, Broadway-filled post has netizens obsessed!

Malti’s Charm Shines in Nick Jonas’ Wholesome July Post
Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 31, 2025 09:49:00 IST

Nick Jonas’ July dump is here! The Hollywood singer posted a wholesome post featuring Priyanka Chopra and Daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Malti’s cuteness and Nick-Priyanka’s chemistry has netizens in awe. This is not it, Malti stole the spotlight with her curls, drawing resemblance with Nick, the Internet is buzzed!

Malti Marie’s Star Shine

Nick’s Instagram carousel on July 31, 2025, was completely overtaken by bright smiles and sunny adventures from the life of three-year-old Malti, daughter of Nick and Priyanka; a beach run, gazing at fish in an aquarium, and attempting video games.

 A series of adorable family photos from an afternoon splashing around on the beach captured a playful moment of Priyanka and Nick chasing Malti down to the ocean. She was a curious toddler taking it all in, from walks on the beach with friends to routines at her Broadway debut, clearly already owning the limelight. Mini superstar worthy of her legendary parents’ legacy was the theme of comments from fans.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka’s Curl Connection Turns Back the Clock

Priyanka’s comments about the curl connection between Malti and Nick’s boyhood hair seem to have caused a stir among fans along with memories of the early days of the Jonas Brothers.

The international icon commented on Nick’s post, comparing Malti’s brown curly locks to Nick’s signature curl. This sweet note added on to its emotional value with fans now asking Nick to “grow out those curls” and do a father-daughter twinning. The sprinkle of nostalgia about Nick’s past, matched with Malti’s charm, has set social media venues abuzz. 

Family Togetherness Sparks the Fan Frenzy

In the meanwhile, Julio days for the two have been great bonding moments, securing Nick and Priyanka’s status as the power couple of Hollywood. Summer adventures of the couple, married since 2018, were shared by glimpses of beach days and Broadway outings, all with Malti in every frame.

A noticeable drain of interaction on Instagram stirred up from Priyanka’s doting pride in Malti’s growing personality and Nick being such a “girl dad.” With Malti’s curls and charisma in the trending charts, wholesome content from this family is pure SEO gold keeping fans waiting for more.

