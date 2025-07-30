Meet Arjun Pratap Bajwa: Sara Ali Khan’s Secret Flame? Gurdwara Visit Ignites Massive Buzz, Shocking Family Roots And Never-Before-Seen Moments Revealed!

Actress Sara Ali Khan, famous for her honest appeal and spiritual bent of mind, has again made headlines, this time not for a movie, but for her life. Rumor mongering has begun surrounding Arjun Pratap Bajwa, who is very much in discussion these days as her alleged boyfriend. Their recent public sighting together in a Gurdwara in Delhi has created a lot of excitement, sending the fans and media into high frenzy while re-igniting allegations of the couple.

With none of the parties publicly confirming their special relationship’s full extent, this sighting, along with all the previous suggestions and shared experiences, creates such a believable situation. This new phase of Sara’s life has introduced Arjun Pratap Bajwa as an object of interest, calling for inquiries into his history and life.

Arjun’s Varying Palette: Politics, Art, and Adventure

Arjun Pratap Bajwa is a personality with a very well-rounded profile. Hailing from a family politically well-connected – the son of Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, Vice President of the BJP, Punjab – Arjun has, nevertheless, tread his own path, for the most part outside the space of politics. His passions are diverse, lying somewhere in the creative, disciplined, adventurous spectrum. He made a mark on the fashion industry as a supermodel, sashaying down runways for top designers like Rohit and Varun Bahl.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the fashion world, Arjun stepped into films, even serving as assistant director on a project like Singh Is Bling. His creative interest in music led him to produce original songs such as “Thinkin’ Bout You” and “Hellcat” and work on fusion singles. “An avid martial enthusiast, a climber by passion, on social media, he often posts glimpses of his active lifestyle with stunning pictures of his summit achievements.”

Whispers and Wanderlust: The Travels of an Alleged Couple

This buzz around Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Pratap Bajwa is no new news. The rumors came up when the two were spotted in Kedarnath, a site which meant a lot to Sara personally and spiritually. Later similar solo social media posts from the two hinting at having come from the same travel destination further fueled the dating buzz. While both have kept a low profile about it, their recent Gurdwara outing in Delhi has perhaps been the most public demonstration of their seeming affinity.







That associative spiritual moment, caught by paparazzi, has again fueled huge interest in their relationship, with people saying they are thrilled and wishing them well across social media platforms. The public’s keen interest remains glued on their interactions, awaiting any other confirmations or refutations from the supposed couple themselves.

Also Read: Who Is Kabir Bahia? Kriti Sanon’s Rumoured Beau Celebrates Actress’ Birthday With Unseen Photos