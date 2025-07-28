Who Is Kabir Bahia? Kriti Sanon’s Rumoured Beau Celebrates Actress’ Birthday With Unseen Photos

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon celebrated her 35th birthday of Kriti Sanon on July 27, 2025, bit the highlight of the birthday was an Instagram story shared by rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, an unseen selfie of the couple together. Captioned “Happy Birthday K” with a red heart emoji, the intimate snap brought a whirl of excitement among fans.

Even though the couple is not publicly acknowledging the relationship, their continuous interactions and appearances hit towards a deep and spicy romance buzzing netizens.

Kriti and Kabir’s Sun-Drenched Selfie Fuels Romance Rumours

Kabir’s birthday post directed at Kriti featuring a very vibey selfie from a vacation has sent fans hyping in a frenzy. Kriti wore a very chic white outfit with really bold red shades, as she vacationed with Kabir, who wore a pink shirt and dark shades. The image, taken during a cruise along the French coast, evidently fits in with the earlier observations that fans made of similar sets in their individual posts from France.

That picture subtly confirmed a vacation shared, along with Kabir’s praise-soaked caption, and offered netizens enough conviction that love is in the air. Their chemistry in the selfie speaks volumes, leaving fans eagerly awaiting official confirmation.

Who is Kabir Bahia? The Man Behind the Rumours

Kabir Bahia, 25 is an UK based entrepreneur, from an extravagant family background. As the son of Kuljinder Bahia, founder of Southall Travel, and cousin to MS Dhoni’s better half, Sakshi, Kabir is at par with elite circles. He is the managing director of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited. He has thought to invest in Kriti’s skincare brand Hyphen, which shows his support for her profession.

His closeness to cricketers such as Hardik Pandya and frequent appearances with Kriti at high-profile events make him a suitable match for Bollywood diva. As Kriti winds up her films Tere Ishk Mein and Don 3, fans are seen hoping to see power bells chime for this power couple.

A Timeline of Subtle Hints and Public Appearances

The rumour mill got stirred up with dating rumors for Kriti and Kabir in early 2024. The two were seen having a wonderful time in Dubai during the New Year with Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon and cricketer MS Dhoni. Since then, the rumoured couple has been spotted together several times, such as a wedding in Bengaluru and Diwali celebrations with Kriti’s family.

The subtle hints are more than enough for fans to celebrate this adorable couple, from Kabir’s birthday wish to Nupur and Kriti’s birthday note for Kabir in November 2024, all of these small actions speak loud. The twinning moment at Lord’s Cricket Ground in July 2025 was another little dose of public display. Although Kirti has kept her personal and love life private, these public moments can’t keep the couple out of news.

Also Read: Karan Kundra And Elvish Yadav Win Laughter Chefs Season 2, Turning Setbacks Into Victory In A Flavorful Redemption Finale!