Actor-comedian Robo Shankar passes away in Chennai; TN CM Stalin, Kamal Haasan pay tributes
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 23:19:06 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu), [India], September 18 (ANI): Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar, known for working alongside actors like Dhanush and Thalapathy Vijay, has passed away at 46.

The actor took his last breath at the GEM Hospital in Chennai on Thursday.

“Robo Shankar was admitted to GEM Hospital, Perungudi, Chennai, on 16th September 2025 in a critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multiorgan dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition. He was managed in the critical care unit with intensive medical management,” the hospital said in a statement.

However, his condition rapidly deteriorated, and he passed away on September 18 at 9:05 PM.

As soon as the news came out, condolences have been pouring in from the industry, with stalwarts like Kamal Haasan paying an emotional tribute.

“Robo Shankar Robo is just a pseudonym. In my dictionary, you are a human. Therefore, my younger brother. So, will you just leave me and go? You left, your job is done. My job remains unfinished. You leave tomorrow for us. Therefore, tomorrow is ours,” Haasan wrote in an emotional tribute.

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar also took to her X handle and paid a tribute to Robo Shankar. “Always keeps everyone happy with his humour and works very hard to keep giving his best. Such a great great loss. My prayers to the family and friends to be strong. RIP,” she added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also condoled the demise of Robo Shankar.

“I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of actor Thiru Robo Shankar. Starting from stage performances, he expanded his journey into television and cinema, entertaining the people of Tamil Nadu. I extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to his bereaved family members and the film fraternity mourning his loss,” he said, in a grieving statement.

Besides working in several films, Robo Shankar was also known for his TV appearances with shows like ‘Kings of Comedy Juniors’, ‘Kanni Theevu’, ‘Sembaruthi’, and ‘Top Cooku Dupe Cooku Season 2’.

One of his best-known film roles came with Dhanush’s ‘Maari’. (ANI)

