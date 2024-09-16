After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan And Aamir Khan, Is Suriya Playing The BADDIE In Dhoom 4?

Currently, Suriya is preparing for the release of his period fantasy film Kanguva, directed by Siva. The film, which features Bobby Deol as the lead antagonist, will premiere on October 10. Kanguva also stars Karthi and Disha Patani.

The much-anticipated fourth installment of Dhoom, reportedly in pre-production by Yash Raj Films, is generating considerable excitement. Aditya Chopra and Ayan Mukerji are said to be leading the project, with speculation that actor Suriya might join the star-studded cast.

Recent rumors suggested that Suriya could be cast as the lead antagonist, with official announcements expected soon. However, these reports have been debunked, as Suriya is currently focused on his other projects, including Suriya 44.

For context, previous Dhoom films featured John Abraham, Aamir Khan, and Hrithik Roshan as villains. The identity of the antagonist for Dhoom 4 has yet to be revealed.

In other news, the Dhoom franchise recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a special post highlighting memorable moments from the series. The post read, “2004 – The year it all began… Thrilling heists, edge-of-the-seat action, and an unforgettable album. Celebrating 20 years of this iconic blockbuster. #20YearsOfDhoom.”

Additionally, Suriya is working on Suriya 44, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film will include Pooja Hegde as the female lead, with Joju George, Jayaram, and others in significant roles. Details about Suriya 44 are still being kept under wraps.