Home > Entertainment > After Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian Spills The Secrets Of Her Multiple Surgeries Including Botox And Salmon Sperm Facials

After Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian Spills The Secrets Of Her Multiple Surgeries Including Botox And Salmon Sperm Facials

Khloe Kardashian opens up about her cosmetic procedures, listing everything from a nose job to laser treatments and collagen threads. After sparking buzz at Jeff Bezos’ wedding, she addressed surgery rumours directly, earning praise for her honesty and transparency in 2025.

Khloe Kardashian before and after her multiple surgeries
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 20:35:49 IST

Let’s be real—celebrities usually keep their cosmetic work on the down-low, but the Kardashian-Jenner clan? They’re flipping the script, and Khloe Kardashian is right at the centre of it.

After Kylie Jenner’s big reveal about her breast augmentation, Khloe’s now in the spotlight, laying it all out about the work she’s had done over the years.

Khloe Kardashian’s multiple surgeries

The internet started buzzing after Khloe showed up at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s blowout wedding in Venice, looking radiant in a Tamara Ralph couture gown. Her whole look had people talking—again—about just how much she’s changed.

Enter Dr. Jonny Betteridge, a well-known London aesthetic doctor and content creator. He posted a video breaking down all the tweaks he thinks Khloe’s had.

We’re talking Botox, brow lift, eyelid surgery, nose job, lip lift, laser resurfacing, chin implant, maybe even a neck lift. He didn’t just rattle off a list—he pointed out things like her shifted hairline, new earlobe placement, and sharper facial contours.

Khloe Kardashian sets the record straight

Instead of dodging the chatter, Khloe went straight to the comments to set the record straight. She listed everything—nose job by Dr. Raj Kanodia, laser hair removal (including her hairline), Botox and Sculptra (especially after having a tumor removed from her face), soft wave laser tightening, collagen threads under her chin and neck, salmon sperm facials, regular facials, peptides, vitamins, and a serious skincare routine.

Khloe also talked about losing 80 pounds over the years. She said that in 2025, there are so many options before surgery, but if she ever wants more, she knows where to go.

People are giving Khloe props for being so upfront. For years, the Kardashians were rumoured to be the face of impossible beauty standards, but now? This feels like a shift away from perfect veneers, toward being real about the choices people make for themselves. 

