‘After The Hunt’ Trailer: Julia Roberts Faces #MeToo Scandal In Luca Guadagnino’s Thriller With Andrew Garfield In Key Role

The trailer for After The Hunt shows Julia Roberts as a professor entangled in a #MeToo scandal, with Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri in pivotal roles. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the R-rated drama explores power, secrets, and betrayal. Releasing worldwide on October 17, 2025.

A still from 'After The Hunt' trailer
A still from 'After The Hunt' trailer

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 18:35:09 IST

The trailer for After The Hunt, starring Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield, has been released, offering a tense glimpse into director Luca Guadagnino’s latest project that delves into themes surrounding the #MeToo movement.

Julia Roberts plays the role of a professor who is caught in the middle of #MeToo scandal in Luca Guadagnino’s directorial.
This R Rated film also stars ‘The Bear’ breakout star Ayo Edebiri alongside Guadagnino regulars Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny in supporting roles, reported Variety.

The screenplay is written by Nora Garrett.

According to its synopsis, ‘After the Hunt’ follows a college professor (Roberts) who “finds herself at a personal and professional crossroad when a star student (Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Garfield), threatening to expose a dark secret from her own past,” as quoted by Variety.

The trailer opens with Garfield’s character, Hank, laying into Gen Z. “All your generation, you’re scared of saying the wrong thing,” he says.

“When did offending someone become the preeminent cardinal sin?” added Garfield.

The actor faced resistance with Edebiri’s response, saying, “Maybe it’s around the same time your generation started making sweeping generalisations about ours?”

The trailer hints at both Garfield and Edebiri’s separate obsessions with Julia Roberts, before the situation took a downturn when Edebiri shows up at the professor’s door in a haggard state.

She confides in Robert’s character that Hank has sexually assaulted her, while Garfield claims that she has been cheating in class, accusing her of plagiarism.

‘After the Hunt’ was produced by Guadagnino, Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody and Allan Mandelbaum. Executive producers include Garrett, Karen Lunder, Justin Wilkes and Alice Dawson.

‘After the Hunt’ will release worldwide on October 17. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: After The Hunt trailerAndrew GarfieldJulia RobertsLuca Guadagnino

