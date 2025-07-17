LIVE TV
Did BTS’ V Join ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3? Here’s What We Know!

Amazon Prime’s The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 kicks off with an emotional punch and a surprising musical treat—BTS V’s solo track ‘FRI(END)S’ features in a key romantic scene, sending fans into a frenzy. The final season dives into Belly’s college years, bringing the love triangle to a dramatic close.

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 14:27:42 IST

Amazon Prime just released the much awaited third season of its popular romantic drama ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ creating buzz and excitement in the fan community for its plot development and character chemistry. One of the standouts for this season is its music, especially the feature of a solo song by BTS’s V. 

BTS V’s In ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3

After the release of the first two episodes on July 16, fans were ecstatic to hear BTS V’s voice as a backtrack in one of the scenes. BTS V’s solo track ‘FRI(END)S’ was featured as a background score during a key romantic scene in episode 1. 



BTS V And ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3: A Perfect Crossover

As soon as episode 1 was released, fans especially ARMYs were quick to notice V’s song being played. Fans flooded the social media to express their surprise and awe for this unexpected crossover. 

V, real name Kim Taehyung is a member of global pop group BTS debuted in 2013 under Bighit Entertainment. V released ‘FRI(END)S’  as a standalone track in 2024 after the release of his first solo album ‘Layover’ in 2023.

Here are some fan reactions on X







All About ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 is the third and final season of the American romantic series, based on Jenny Han’s third book, ‘We’ll Always Have Summer’. The season is all set to put a definitive full stop to the complex love triangle Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah by jumping forward in time to pick up the story in Belly’s college years. The show features  Lola Tung as Belly and Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno as  brothers Conrad and Jeremiah, respectively.



Season 3 will have 11 episodes with 2 being released online on July 16. The subsequent episode will be released in coming weeks on the OTT Platform, Prime Video. 

Also Read: Summer is Officially Here! ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Kicks Off With Double Episode Drop

Tags: bts vJenny Hanlola tungThe Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

