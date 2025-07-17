Did BTS’ V Join ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3? Here’s What We Know!

Amazon Prime just released the much awaited third season of its popular romantic drama ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ creating buzz and excitement in the fan community for its plot development and character chemistry. One of the standouts for this season is its music, especially the feature of a solo song by BTS’s V.

BTS V’s In ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3

After the release of the first two episodes on July 16, fans were ecstatic to hear BTS V’s voice as a backtrack in one of the scenes. BTS V’s solo track ‘FRI(END)S’ was featured as a background score during a key romantic scene in episode 1.

OMGGG !! FRI(END)S by V was played during “The Summer I Turned Pretty”, a popular American coming-of-age romantic drama television series on Amazon Prime Video! It was used in the big premiere for episode 1 of the third and final season 🩷 pic.twitter.com/e8D33Av59w — dii⁷ (@borathvwrld) July 16, 2025







BTS V And ‘ The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3: A Perfect Crossov er

As soon as episode 1 was released, fans especially ARMYs were quick to notice V’s song being played. Fans flooded the social media to express their surprise and awe for this unexpected crossover.

V, real name Kim Taehyung is a member of global pop group BTS debuted in 2013 under Bighit Entertainment. V released ‘FRI(END)S’ as a standalone track in 2024 after the release of his first solo album ‘Layover’ in 2023.

Here are some fan reactions on X

Fri(end)s by V was featured as the BGM in the first episode of the third season of the Amazon Prime series The Summer I Turned Pretty! [timestamp 16 :09; taehyung’s music is so loved] pic.twitter.com/EnQUWV0kY5 — ً (@thvdiaries) July 16, 2025







V’s track ‘FRI(END)S’ is included in the official soundtrack of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season3. FRI(END)S will always be that song 😭🔥pic.twitter.com/0moxSZBKJd — Rebecca⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ (@Berrythv95) July 16, 2025







omg stopppp 😭😭😭 fri(ends) as bgm in ‘the summer i turned pretty s3’ i can’t believe we’re actually seeing it being appreciated like this. it’s what the song DESERVES. taehyung’s art always finds its way. ALWAYS.

pic.twitter.com/tUcUthnBTI — ɱα૨เεⓥ⋆.˚🦋༘⋆ (@staeverryyy) July 16, 2025







All About ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 is the third and final season of the American romantic series, based on Jenny Han’s third book, ‘We’ll Always Have Summer’. The season is all set to put a definitive full stop to the complex love triangle Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah by jumping forward in time to pick up the story in Belly’s college years. The show features Lola Tung as Belly and Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno as brothers Conrad and Jeremiah, respectively.

THE FIRST 2 EPISODES OF THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY SEASON 3 ARE OUT NOW‼️ pic.twitter.com/RZ0jvnwnBw — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 16, 2025







Season 3 will have 11 episodes with 2 being released online on July 16. The subsequent episode will be released in coming weeks on the OTT Platform, Prime Video.

