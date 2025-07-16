Summer is Officially Here! ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Kicks Off With Double Episode Drop

The wait is finally over for fans of the popular romantic drama! “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 dropped today, July 16, 2025, on Prime Video, bringing back the sun-kissed beaches of Cousins and the complicated love triangle of Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah. Adapted from Jenny Han’s last book of the trilogy, “We’ll Always Have Summer,” this season is set to give the much-awaited answer to Belly’s love life. There has been much anticipation for this final chapter, the audience holding their breath as they wait for the characters to navigate their way through new obstacles and ultimately make a choice regarding where their hearts are meant to be. The premiere not only signals the return of the show but the start of the end of Belly’s coming-of-age as well.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode Release Schedule: Your Weekly Dose of Cousins Beach

Fans have something to be excited about as The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 provides a double episode premiere. Both Episode 1 and Episode 2 had their premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Thereafter, new episodes will be released weekly every Wednesday after the season premiere. This measured release schedule will enable the viewers to view the last season, sharing speculations and comments weekly as the plot unfolds. On September 17, 2025, the widely awaited conclusion shall be conducted for a total of 11 episodes in this season. The extended season leaves sufficient time to analyze Belly’s dilemmas and the emotional consequences for all the involved characters.

the summer i turned pretty tsitp season 3 belly and conrad bonrad bellyconrad episode 2 (the hard cut to belly thinking of them in front of the fire just at the mention of a fire oh my god) pic.twitter.com/MyvSlfS43T — néa (@katstrend) July 16, 2025







Fan Frenzy and How to Watch: Diving Back into the Drama

Social media is already abuzz with The Summer I Turned Pretty fever. Their debut reviews are coming in, and fans are posting everything from excitement and expectation to anxious speculation over who Belly will be with. The show has long promoted enthusiastic “Team Conrad” and “Team Jeremiah” loyalty, and this last season is sure to ignite even more passionate debates. Numerous audiences have turned to streaming sites such as X and Instagram to post their real-time reaction, re-watch pivotal moments, and conjecture regarding plot turns.

THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY SEASON 3 EPISODE THOUGHTS : FIRST REACTION pic.twitter.com/HamtlHsWTn — mish (zouis’s version) 𓊍 (@BooNPayne_) July 16, 2025







started watching season 3 of the summer i turned pretty and omg every moment of belly and jeremiah together on the screen is pissing me off — your mom (@onlysammms) July 16, 2025







To see all the drama, an Amazon Prime Video subscription will be required. Episodes are exclusive to the platform, which is viewable on multiple devices. Indian viewers residing in New Delhi may watch episodes at 12:30 PM IST on Wednesday. Alternative time in the rest of the world is 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT for America and 8:00 AM BST for Britain. If you’re a devoted fan of Belly’s story or a new subscriber wanting to join in with a blazing summer romance, all seasons are streaming now at Prime Video so you can get caught up or re-fresh the experience before viewing the explosive season finale of “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

