LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble
Live TV
TRENDING |
Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble
Home > Entertainment > Summer is Officially Here! ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Kicks Off With Double Episode Drop

Summer is Officially Here! ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Kicks Off With Double Episode Drop

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 premieres July 16, 2025, on Prime Video with a double episode drop. Based on Jenny Han’s final book, the season unfolds weekly until Sept 17. Fans can stream every twist of Belly’s love story and Cousins Beach drama exclusively on Prime Video.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is here with a double episode drop
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is here with a double episode drop

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 14:54:30 IST

The wait is finally over for fans of the popular romantic drama! “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 dropped today, July 16, 2025, on Prime Video, bringing back the sun-kissed beaches of Cousins and the complicated love triangle of Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah. Adapted from Jenny Han’s last book of the trilogy, “We’ll Always Have Summer,” this season is set to give the much-awaited answer to Belly’s love life. There has been much anticipation for this final chapter, the audience holding their breath as they wait for the characters to navigate their way through new obstacles and ultimately make a choice regarding where their hearts are meant to be. The premiere not only signals the return of the show but the start of the end of Belly’s coming-of-age as well.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode Release Schedule: Your Weekly Dose of Cousins Beach

Fans have something to be excited about as The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 provides a double episode premiere. Both Episode 1 and Episode 2 had their premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Thereafter, new episodes will be released weekly every Wednesday after the season premiere. This measured release schedule will enable the viewers to view the last season, sharing speculations and comments weekly as the plot unfolds. On September 17, 2025, the widely awaited conclusion shall be conducted for a total of 11 episodes in this season. The extended season leaves sufficient time to analyze Belly’s dilemmas and the emotional consequences for all the involved characters.



Fan Frenzy and How to Watch: Diving Back into the Drama

Social media is already abuzz with The Summer I Turned Pretty fever. Their debut reviews are coming in, and fans are posting everything from excitement and expectation to anxious speculation over who Belly will be with. The show has long promoted enthusiastic “Team Conrad” and “Team Jeremiah” loyalty, and this last season is sure to ignite even more passionate debates. Numerous audiences have turned to streaming sites such as X and Instagram to post their real-time reaction, re-watch pivotal moments, and conjecture regarding plot turns.





To see all the drama, an Amazon Prime Video subscription will be required. Episodes are exclusive to the platform, which is viewable on multiple devices. Indian viewers residing in New Delhi may watch episodes at 12:30 PM IST on Wednesday. Alternative time in the rest of the world is 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT for America and 8:00 AM BST for Britain. If you’re a devoted fan of Belly’s story or a new subscriber wanting to join in with a blazing summer romance, all seasons are streaming now at Prime Video so you can get caught up or re-fresh the experience before viewing the explosive season finale of “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” 

Also Read: Beyonce Unreleased Music Stolen In Shocking Atlanta Heist

Tags: the summer i turned prettyThe Summer I Turned Pretty Prime VideoThe Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3Watch TSITP online

More News

Donald Trump To Meet Qatar’s PM Over Gaza Ceasefire Talks Amid Deepening Israel-Hamas Divide
‘Severance’ Dominates 2025 Emmy Nominations With 27 Nods: See the Full List
Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Restore Statehood To J&K, Seeks Sixth Schedule Status For Ladakh
Norway vs Italy Quarter-Final Preview: Women’s Euro 2025 Where To Watch, Kick-Off Time, Predicted Line-ups
BGMI 3.9 Update Launches In India With Transformers Mode, New Weapons And 3D Social Hub
Nimisha Priya Case: Here’s What Talal Abdo Mahdi’s Yemeni Family Said About The Kerala Nurse’s Delayed Execution
‘Sh*T Happens Every Day…’: This Chennai Clinic’s ‘Gut’sy Ads Are Going Viral
Anthem Biosciences IPO Over Subscribed Last Day: Should You Worry About Missing Out?
Japan Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Withdraws, Satwik-Chirag And Lakshya Sen in Next Round
Beyonce Unreleased Music Stolen In Shocking Atlanta Heist
Summer is Officially Here! ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Kicks Off With Double Episode Drop

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Summer is Officially Here! ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Kicks Off With Double Episode Drop

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Summer is Officially Here! ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Kicks Off With Double Episode Drop
Summer is Officially Here! ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Kicks Off With Double Episode Drop
Summer is Officially Here! ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Kicks Off With Double Episode Drop
Summer is Officially Here! ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Kicks Off With Double Episode Drop

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?