Ajay Devgn joins cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at ISPL event, says "Very happy to be part of family"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn attended the press meet of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) along with former cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Ajay Devgn expressed his delight at being part of the league, further stating that it will provide a better platform for the country’s talent.

“I’m very happy to be here and part of this family. When the tournament started, the idea excited me a lot. We are all grown up, our time we didn’t have social media, we were more outdoors. The concept is very nice, and that has attracted me the most. The talent in our country is so vast, and the timing is very important,” the actor said.

Earlier in August, Devgn was announced as the owner of the ISPL’s new franchise from Ahmedabad.

ISPL, India’s pioneering tennis-ball T10 cricket league, launched in 2024, is backed by a strong visionary leadership group that includes Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar, Suraj Samat and Minal Amol Kale.

An avid cricket fan and strategic investor, Devgn is known for backing ventures in tennis, MMA, and cricket. His association with ISPL reflects his continued commitment to promoting emerging formats and grassroots sports.

“Cricket is a game that unites everyone, and ISPL truly captures that raw, real spirit. Ahmedabad has always given me immense love and support. Just like cinema, cricket is a cultural phenomenon here, and I know there’s so much untapped talent waiting to show their hard work and skill. Through our team in ISPL, I hope we can bring new heroes to the forefront. Sport has the power to change lives, and I’m looking forward to seeing the action unfold in Season 3,” he said, as stated in the press release.

Besides Ajay Devgn, the upcoming edition of ISPL will also have actor Salman Khan as the owner of its Delhi team. (ANI)

