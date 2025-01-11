Ajith Kumar Steps Back From Driving Role In Dubai 24H Series After Crash

Ajith Kumar, the celebrated Tamil actor known for his passion for motorsport, has made a major decision to step back from driving for his own team, Ajith Kumar Racing, in the upcoming 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race. This decision comes after a car crash during a practice session left him unhurt but raised concerns about […]

Ajith Kumar, the celebrated Tamil actor known for his passion for motorsport, has made a major decision to step back from driving for his own team, Ajith Kumar Racing, in the upcoming 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race. This decision comes after a car crash during a practice session left him unhurt but raised concerns about his safety. His team, Ajith Kumar Racing, released an official statement on Saturday, revealing that while the actor will still own the team, he will now race as a driver for Razoon in the Porsche Cayman GT4 (number 414).

The crash occurred during the practice run for the 24-hour endurance race, where Ajith’s car collided with a barrier, totaling the vehicle. Fortunately, the actor emerged unscathed, but the incident prompted his team to reassess the situation. The core committee of Ajith Kumar Racing discussed the physical and mental demands of the Dubai 24H Series and prioritized the actor’s well-being as well as the team’s long-term success.

In the official statement, the team mentioned that Ajith Kumar had made the “difficult but selfless” decision to step back from driving for his own team. Despite this, the actor will continue to play an integral role in the race, retaining his position as the team’s owner. “Ajith Kumar will take on a dual role,” the statement read. “He will serve as the owner of Ajith Kumar Racing by Bas Koeten, competing in the Porsche 992 Cup Car (number 901), while also racing for Ajith Kumar Racing by Razoon in the Porsche Cayman GT4 (number 414).”

Ajith’s decision to reduce his racing involvement but continue his passion for motorsport was met with support from fans, who were initially confused about his role in the race. His team clarified that Ajith would indeed still participate as a driver, competing for Razoon and maintaining his leadership role in his own team.

Ajith Kumar’s return to racing follows a 13-year break from the track, and this decision highlights his relentless passion for the sport. Alongside his racing endeavors, Ajith is also focused on his film career, with two major projects, Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, slated for release. While Vidaamuyarchi was initially scheduled for a Pongal release, it has now been postponed, and its new release date is yet to be announced. Good Bad Ugly will hit theaters on April 10.

Ajith’s decision reflects his commitment to both his racing career and his passion for filmmaking, managing both worlds during different seasons. With a clear focus on his safety and the success of his team, Ajith Kumar’s involvement in the 24H Dubai Series promises to be an exciting chapter for both his fans and motorsport enthusiasts alike.

